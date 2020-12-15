Greenville County Schools approves settlement with atheist group on public prayer lawsuit

GREENVILE — The Greenville County school board has voted on a deal to end its seven-year dispute over prayer in schools with the American Humanists Association.

In an 8-3 vote, board members agreed to a settlement that will cover a fraction of the attorneys' fees accrued by the atheism advocacy group — $187,000 — while agreeing to a district policy that lets students say what they want, including religious speech, in public comments, so long as their language is not vetted or sanctioned by school district employees. Student speakers also cannot be selected based on their religion.

The settlement also allows school district employees "to show respect" for student-led prayer.

All of this, school district attorney Doug Webb told The Post and Courier, protects the free speech and religion rights of students and staff. The Humanist Association's original demand was to prohibit students from praying or speaking from a religious perspective at graduations.

That, Webb argued, violated the First Amendment.

In a deal that trustees considered in September, the Humanists had agreed to the district's recommendations on student speech but would have also received $456,000 in attorney fees, Webb said. When trustees rejected that amount in a 6-6 vote, Webb entered into negotiations successfully to have the fees reduced.

"This is all contingent on court approval," Webb said after Tuesday night's regular school-board meeting.

Greenville County Schools have been locked in this legal battle with the American Humanists Association since 2013. The atheist group sued in federal court on behalf of a family — identified only as "The Does" — after a fifth-grade graduation ceremony for Mountain View Elementary School. The ceremony took place at a chapel on the campus of North Greenville University. The child in the case — "Jill Doe" — was "offended, affronted, and distressed by the actions of the Elementary School in affiliating itself with and endorsing Christianity," the original complaint said.

Tuesday's settlement agreement is a modification of a March 23, 2020, permanent injunction issued by U.S. District Court. This is why the school district must petition for the federal court's approval.

No court date has yet been set.

Should the deal gain the blessing of a federal judge, money for the American Humanist attorney fees will come out of an insurance policy the school district held with Liberty Mutual. The school district's own attorney fees have also been covered by that Liberty Mutual policy, Webb said.

On Tuesday night, Lynda Leventis-Wells, the school board's chairwoman, voted against the deal. She said she didn't want to give the humanist group any money.

"Mr. Webb has done a remarkable job getting us to the point where we are at this point," Leventis-Wells said. "And he is one of my constituents. It is a difficult situation, but I just believe I don't want to fold."

Long-time trustee Chuck Saylors said he has remained "doggedly opposed" to agreeing with a settlement because of an experience he had shortly after the American Humanists first sued. Forty people in his Sunday School class, he said, prayed for him.

"I don't know if you've ever been in church and had 40 people pray on you, but it's powerful," Saylors said. "I've promised them, kids, parents and taxpayers, that I would not vote for anything that came across that we were caving in."

He read from the Humanist Association's website that the organization works to do "good without God."

Saylors said he also was not convinced that the school district had escaped any out-of-pocket expenses in the lawsuit.

New trustee Carolyn Styles also voted against the deal, in keeping with the views of her immediate predecessor, Joy Grayson. Styles represents the Blue Ridge area where the graduation ceremony that touched off the lawsuit took place seven years ago.

"I believe I have a moral obligation to move forward in the courts to resolve this," said Styles, who previously served as principal of Skyland Elementary.

Trustee Pat Sudduth, who opposed the deal in September, was absent Tuesday night.

Debi Bush, who rejected the September deal, changed her vote to a "yes" on Tuesday night. She did so without comment except to read the motion on behalf of the board to approve the deal.

Another trustee who opposed the September deal, Roy Chamlee, lost his seat. Chamlee's replacement, Angie Moseley, beat him in the Nov. 3 election and voted for the settlement on Tuesday.

That was enough to pass the measure. The five board members who approved the deal in September approved Tuesday night's deal, too. They were Derek Lewis, Glenda Morrison-Fair, Roger Meek, Lisa Wells and Michelle Goodwin-Calwile. Former trustee Crystal Ball O’Connor's replacement, Sarah Dulin, also approved the measure, brining the total "Yes" votes to eight.