Greenville County hustles to ready high schools for possibility of full attendance

GREENVILLE — Schools in Greenville County are going dark next week for spring break, but some employees will likely cut vacations short to set up classrooms for the possibility that high schools will soon be back at full attendance.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down public schools in South Carolina just more than a year ago, student desks were typically lined up with inches to spare in high schools across Greenville County.

A state Senate resolution that passed unanimously on March 31 — and will likely march through the House side with little resistance after it reconvenes April 6 — would require Greenville County Schools to restore classrooms to pre-pandemic state and offer five-day, face-to-face instruction by April 12.

That possibility has placed Greenville County Schools — which are out for spring break April 5-9 — in a logistical bind as they contemplate how, with few days to spare, they would be able to comply with such a state mandate. Also clear: At full attendance, high schools will not be able to follow distancing guidelines designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus among students and teachers.

"Every family must be given the option of sending their child to school five days a week face to face and the science shows that this can be done safely in every community," state schools superintendent Molly Spearman said in a statement April 2.

Greenville County administrators dispute that point but are prepared to comply.

"If it passes both the Senate and the House, it becomes law," Teri Brinkman, the district's communications director, wrote by text on April 1. "We are a public entity and we follow the law."

Greenville County is among an ever-shrinking number of school districts in South Carolina that do not yet offer a five-day option for all students. According to the state Department of Education, 54 of the state's 79 districts are back to full face-to-face instruction. The remaining 25, like Greenville County, have an ongoing component of hybrid instruction, and 22 of those had plans to resume full attendance by April 12 or April 19.

Greenville was the only district in the state that had not yet established a fixed date for returning to full attendance.

The General Assembly measure would affect 15,400 students at Greenville County's 14 high schools, which have been at 75 percent attendance since January. Students follow a relatively complex rotating calendar to attend classes in person 15 out of every 20 days, and teachers have juggled a daily double load of in-person and online lesson preparation.

The district's 34,000 elementary- and middle-school students who are enrolled in the district's "traditional" in-person program have already been at full attendance since before Christmas.

Schools spokesman Tim Waller said the district has informed its building and maintenance crews of the coming predicament and asked if they would consider cutting their vacations short by a few days to help rearrange desks ahead of April 12. With only a few exceptions, all 10,000 employees of Greenville County Schools, the state's largest district, have next week off.

After the Senate's action earlier this week, administrators and maintenance workers immediately started counting seats in each of the roughly 2,000 high school classrooms across the district. Table "pods" divided by plexiglass barriers would have to be removed, Waller said, and replaced with conventional desks, lined up in rows.

"While we have them here on the clock, they started really going through classrooms throughout the district, to see, you know, what each would accommodate as far as number of desks and things like that, and that process is continuing today, because we're talking about, you know, a couple thousand classrooms really," Waller said April 2, the last workday before spring break for most employees.

High school students should likely expect to wear masks through most of the day, Waller said. Community spread of the coronavirus in Greenville County has been "high" since October, under Centers for Disease Control guidelines that define the level as an aggregate of 100 cases per 100,000 people over seven days. The district, therefore, is concerned that COVID-19 exposure could spike with students unable to socially distance in school, Waller said.

When students report they have been in close contact with someone infected with coronavirus, they must stay home in quarantine for 10 days. High schools crammed at full attendance would necessarily create more close contact within classrooms. The district typically has 200 to 400 students in quarantine on a given day, Waller said. With schools reopening full time, hybrid instruction for high school students would come to an end, he said, leaving kids at home without an avenue for learning.

"So lawmakers are talking about instruction time, that they want to get everybody back for more instruction time," Waller said. "Well, if our quarantine numbers go through the roof, those are kids who are out of school and are not learning virtually while they're quarantining."

The district is hustling, Waller said, to boost food-service and bussing logistics for high school students. Buses in the district are shared among all schools, so the sudden increased enrollment of high school students will affect schedules at the elementary, middle and high school levels. All of those details are being worked out now, Waller said.

With teachers receiving the second of two vaccine doses by mid-April, the district had already contemplated bringing high schools back full-time in May. Waller told The Post and Courier on March 25 that a revised CDC guideline for social distancing, from six feet down to three feet, was an additional "game changer" that would open up the way for full attendance once teachers had established full immunity.

Brinkman alerted high-school teachers by email on April 1 that their classrooms would likely look very different when they return from break.

The legislature's actions, Brinkman wrote, remove local control "from those who best understand the resources and challenges of safely returning students to in-person school, and restricts parent choice in districts that have provided options for safe in-person attendance with enforced COVID protocols."

She wrote that the district in coming days is asking state House members to refer the resolution to that body's education committee, a move that would slow its progress and possibly add changes that would slow it even more. Time, she said, is what Greenville County Schools need most to iron out logistics and safety concerns. But there is a real possibility the resolution could become law by April 8, leaving the district just days to comply.