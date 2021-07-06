Greenville County family competes on 'Survivalists' show that airs July 6

GREENVILLE — The Burrell family is always up for an adventure.

Even as the pandemic halted many adventures, lawyer and business owner Kristin Burrell searched for ways her family of four could stay safe while trying new experiences.

That’s how the family found themselves flying to Moab, Utah, as contestants on “Survivalists.” The BYUtv show, hosted by endurance athlete Colin O’Brady, places two families in the wilderness to compete in a three day race for $10,000.

The Burrell’s episode, the second season finale, airs July 6 at 9 p.m. It can be watched free on various devices using the BYUtv app.

Kristin Burrell, a former Army paratrooper, dreamed of being on wilderness competition show “Survivor" when the first season aired in 2000. She got a similar chance almost two decades later after her younger daughter Eden went to Millie Lewis Greenville, a model and talent agency, for an interview in the summer of 2020.

“I happened to mention to the person in charge of the agency that I had always wanted to be on the show 'Survivor,'” Burrell said.

A few weeks later a casting call came for the Burrell family, including dad Eric and older daughter Kayla, to audition for "Survivalists." The first step was to send an email with a family photo and everyone's name and age.

“It took me 15 minutes to send an email and attach a photo. I was like, ‘Why not? who knows?’” Burrell said.

A few weeks after, the family was asked to submit a video answering questions. Then one of the show’s producers reached out for a Zoom interview with the family.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“Then, it felt real,” Kristin Burrell said.

In September, the Burrell family was selected. Their episode was filmed by November.

“We thought, win or lose, we're getting a free vacation out of it,” Burrell said. “A family experience that we couldn't have had.”

At the opening of each episode, families compete in challenges, such as setting up a tent, identifying poisonous plants or starting a fire. Winning challenges earns families extra time in the “general store." Before the race begins, the families run through the general store to grab items to they need for the challenge, including what the show deems essential items. If a family forgets an essential item, it is penalized 30 minutes at the start line.

Then, each family navigates to the finish line using a GPS.

Burrell said she believes in “experiential learning.” It’s what guided her and her daughters through the process of turning an original family word game into a marketed toy, “Redonkulary.” It’s also why her family’s time on “Survivalists” made an impact.

“I'm actually really happy that the show ended up being the show that it is because it's meant to be inspirational to the audience," Burrell said. "It's meant even for the families on the show to learn lessons and to grow as people and as families.”