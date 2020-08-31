Greenville County didn't violate FOIA law by eliminating open public comments, judge rules

Greenville County Council hasn’t violated the state’s open meetings law by its decision to restrict public comment during its virtual meetings, a circuit court judge ruled Monday, saying those unhappy with the decision could have their say at the ballot box in November.

After the council in July extended its decision to hold all-online meetings through the end of September due to coronavirus, a Greenville County resident filed a lawsuit that argued the council was violating the state Freedom of Information Act by changing its normal meeting structure to remove open public comments from its monthly agenda. It normally allows public comment about county issues for up to 30 minutes at the end of each meeting.

The council hasn’t taken public comment on how it’s chosen to spend $91 million in federal coronavirus relief. It also hasn’t heard from the public about its decision not to impose a mask ordinance or any other number of issues that have arisen in recent months, said Jake Erwin, an attorney representing Faith Adedokun, who filed the lawsuit.

Part of the reason the council hasn’t been forced to take action is because it’s not listening to the public, Erwin said.

“Well I agree, and the public speaks to them in November,” said 13th Circuit Court Judge Ned Miller.

There’s a difference between a FOIA violation and an “inconvenience to the public,” and Miller said he didn’t see a violation of open meetings law by the council changing its meetings structure.

“County Council has been fully in step with the letter of the law and Judge Miller saw that today,” said Greenville County Attorney Mark Tollison.

Greenville County hired attorney Nick Nicholson to present its case. In court, Nicholson said there’s no requirement under FOIA for public bodies to allow public comment.

“They have decided in their discretion during this emergency pandemic to suspend rules and not allow the public to address items not on their agenda,” Nicholson said. He didn’t say why the council had taken that action.

The judge’s ruling against their case was expected, but in filing the lawsuit, it forced County Council to make its stance against open public comment known, Adedokun said.

She wanted to hear publicly that the council “wanted to dig their heels in the sand, and if they’re not forced to, they’re just not going to do it,” she said.

She couldn’t make her position known publicly to the council, so she was forced to file suit, she said, a suing brought awareness of the issue and empowered residents to understand they could file similar claims to protest County Council decisions.

In the early days of the pandemic in March, County Council voted on an emergency ordinance to move its meetings online. As part of that, it decided to eliminate open public comment from its online meetings. Residents can only comment on agenda items.

That removed an avenue for the public to influence the council, Erwin said. For instance, he said the council earlier this year had acted to rescind a 1996 resolution that condemned the gay lifestyle after it had heard from constituents during open public comment.

“There is an important distinction between what the law says you have to do and what the right thing to do is,” Erwin said.