Greenville County deputy killed in I-85 collision following fight during traffic stop

A series of collisions following a fight during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 today has left one Greenville County Sheriff's deputy dead and two deputies in the hospital.
The identity of the deputy hasn't been released, but County Council Chairman Butch Kirven announced during a council meeting in progress that a deputy had been killed in the incident that happened about 3 p.m.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis will hold a press conference later this evening to share more information.
The series of events happened about 3 p.m. on the interstate near the White Horse Road interchange, sheriff's spokesman Ryan Flood said.
During a traffic stop, a suspect inside the vehicle that was pulled over got into a fight with two deputies, Flood said in a media statement.
During the fight, a passing motorist collided with the stopped vehicle, which injured the two deputies and at least two occupants, he said.
At about the same time, Flood said, another deputy responding to the scene collided with the stopped vehicle.
Traffic was still shut down on I-85 North and being diverted onto I-185 as of 5 p.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.