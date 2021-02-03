Greenville County Council considers term limits, other measures to cap leaders' influence

Greenville County Council is considering a number of changes to the way it operates, including putting term limits on the chair and vice chair, providing a mechanism to remove the chairman if needed and delaying the council’s future votes on its chair and vice chair until later in the year.

The council discussed a bevy of rules changes at its first Committee of the Whole meeting of the new year Tuesday and appear on track to make numerous changes to limit the power of council leaders after acrimony from some council members in the past over how much power the chairman wields.

All of the council rule changes must still be approved by the council at a regular meeting as soon as Feb. 16 when it is next scheduled to meet.

Significantly, the members voted 10-2 to place term limits on both the chair and vice chair positions, which are elected by a vote of the council at the start of every two-year term. The change would mean the council chair and vice chair, currently Willis Meadows and Dan Tripp, could only serve in those roles for two terms — four years — and must give up those roles for one term before they could run for those positions again.

The change was nearly made at the tail end of last year when former Councilman Rick Roberts sought to prevent former chairman Butch Kirven from running for chair again this year. Kirven had served as chair for the past four years and 12 of the 16 he has served on the council.

Roberts rule change failed to get eight votes needed to pass at the time after Councilman Dan Tripp, who had publicly clashed with Kirven in past meetings, cast the deciding vote against the change. Later, The Post and Courier reported that Kirven had paid Tripp more than $13,000 for work on Kirven’s campaign.

Both Tripp and Kirven denied the campaign payments influenced Tripp’s vote.

On Tuesday, Tripp voted for term limits. Kirven and Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas opposed the term limits change in the committee meeting.

Kirven suggested the council consider changing the chair to a position elected at-large by voters countywide, which would be a dramatic shift in the way the council's top post has been decided. Four counties in South Carolina elect the chair that way, he said. County attorney Mark Tollision said he would look into the mechanics of making that change and report back to the council.

The council may also strip away the chair’s authority to remove committee chairs, another move that Kirven used in 2017 to remove Meadows and Councilman Joe Dill from committees they led at the time after the pair sued the council in an unprecedented move after seven members of the council had voted to raise the county’s telecommunications and roads maintenance fees.

If passed, the chairman would no longer be allowed to remove a committee chair. It would take a majority vote of council to strip a chairmanship.

The committee rejected changes that would have required 48 hours’ notice before the council could hold a special called meeting. State law requires a 24-hour notice. The committee also rejected a change that would have made the council chair a non-voting member of every committee. Several council members said the rule wasn’t needed because all council members are traditionally allowed to sit in other committees already.

One change that could affect how the chair and vice chair are selected will continue to be fine-tuned. After a contentious leadership selection at the council’s first meeting of 2021 in which Meadows was selected chair in a split 7-5 vote over Councilwoman Liz Seman, new councilmembers said they felt it unfair that their first actions on the council would be such a controversial vote.

Councilman Chris Harrison wrote an email to council members saying he felt the process was flawed and should change. Tzouvelekas proposed changing the vote for council leaders until June in future terms to give new members a chance to acclimate to the council before selecting a chair and vice chair.

“I made this proposal because I never want to go through another holiday season like I did this past holiday season,” Tzouvelekas said. “I don’t think it’s fair for new council members to come in and have to go through that when we don’t have any experience.”

Some councilmembers said they would be in favor of looking at delaying the vote from the first meeting but felt a mid-year vote could cause a cascade of other issues with how the council operates. Tripp suggested the council wait six weeks to make its vote for chair and vice chair. Seman asked to hold the change so the council and staff can study it and the committee agreed.

The council is also considering a change to allow the council to remove its chair. As proposed, the chair could be removed by a vote of nine members. Tripp suggested the rule say at least nine members must sign off in writing ahead of a council meeting the reason they want to remove the chair. That would eliminate frivolous attempts to remove a chair, he said. That rule change was also held for further study.

Council also may eliminate reading the title of ordinances on first reading unless they’re accompanied by the full text of the ordinance, a practice that hasn’t been used since 2016.

And the council may eliminate amendments being made to ordinances on third reading unless a majority of the council agrees beforehand to allow amendments. Traditionally, the main work session on an ordinance comes at second reading, where members can make suggestions and propose amendments to finalize the wording of an ordinance before it comes to third reading. The committee voted unanimously in favor of the change, which was sponsored by Kirven.

The change would also require any amendments to be made in writing in advance of third reading. Currently, amendments can be introduced by council members on third reading by voice that can completely alter the intent of an ordinance, Kirven said. This change would allow all amendments to be clear before the final vote.