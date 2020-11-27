Greenville carries unexpected $3.2 million city budget surplus into uncertain new year

The prospects were as dire as they were uncertain.

By the time summer rolled around and a deadline to pass a budget approached, the city of Greenville pressed forward cautiously on its near-term ambitions but held back on commitments beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

Now, as 2020 nears its end, the city finds itself in better financial shape than it predicted.

In fact, it has a $3.2 million surplus. Even a surplus in the hardest-hit sector of the local economy — the hospitality industry.

Unlike past years when millions in overall surplus would be spent on mid-year initiatives, the city will mostly hold firm in preparation for whatever might come, Mayor Knox White said.

"It's really the 2021 budget we have to keep our eye on and what those needs will be," he said, "so even though we’re going into it in a better-than-expected position, who knows — who knows — what’s going to happen in the months ahead."

Still, the city is more likely than not to spend the surplus in hospitality funds on some of the tourism-related entities hardest hit by the pandemic, White said.

The news is part of a required independent audit of the city's $215.7 million budget that comes this time each year. It's when the city typically decides to spend on initiatives that arise, such as affordable housing, transit and the Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. Over the past few years, surpluses have been as high as about $6 million.

This year's audit proved to be more revelatory than other years because the economic impact of the coronavirus left financial projections shrouded in doubt.

The verdict in the end is that the city is in "healthy financial position," said Ken Meadows, a partner in the Greene Finney accounting firm.

The exact amount of hospitality surplus won't be known until the end of this year, but Matt Efird, the city's budget manager, told The Post and Courier that it would likely be about 10 percent of the total hospitality fund, which for now is expected to be between $10 million to $11 million.

Back before summer, the city expected hospitality tax revenues could be as much as 70 percent lower than typical years, Efird said. Instead, while hospitality revenues dipped steeply in the spring, the month of September saw only a 12-percent drop-off from the previous September, he said.

The rebound is a direct result of restaurants innovating amid various incarnations of social distancing requirements, Efird said. The hospitality fund is a good indicator of broad restaurant performance because it reflects gross receipts, he said.

"As restaurants have re-geared themselves with takeout and outdoor seating, the hospitality fund has recovered," Efird said. "The restaurants are doing pretty well considering what they've been through."

The hospitality revenue by state law must be spent on tourism-related activities and industries, and by specific means. One way is to provide relief grants to eligible entities that saw typical hospitality funding cut.

"It could include such things as grants to any of the tourism-related facilities in town," Efird said, "and that’s a pretty broad and includes theater venues, music and sports venues, museums.”

When the City Council passed its current-year budget last June, it elected to continue to fund high-priority items such as Unity Park and affordable housing efforts. Those commitments remain.

The audit found that the city actually increased revenues in its general fund by $4.9 million, which Efird said was devoted largely to upticks in property tax revenue and increased city fees, licenses and permits.

The higher property tax revenue was the result of construction growth. The city hasn't raised those taxes in years.

The city saw a reduction in some expenses as a direct result of inactivity caused by the COVID shutdown. For instance, there were utilities savings as employees worked from home, and the parks and recreation department expenses were down nearly $1 million as facilities and programs were closed.

The $3.2 million surplus in the general fund is on top of the $20.5 million set aside in reserve as a matter of city policy. The state requires local governments set aside at least 16 percent.