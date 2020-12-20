Greenville adding more cameras to read license plates, raising questions of oversight, privacy

For the better part of 2020, small cameras at undisclosed locations in the city of Greenville have been trained to read the rear of any vehicle passing by, with the expressed aim of scanning license plate numbers to track criminal activity.

It was a pilot program. It's about to be bigger, and permanent.

The advent of what's called Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) has become more cost-effective and prevalent over the years, creating a nationwide database that allows jurisdictions to identify plates and take action.

The city considers the use of 11 automated readers since January so successful — nearly 200 cases that led to arrests and recovery of property — that it is currently seeking bids to install 14 more.

While the city praises the technology, privacy advocates fear governments in South Carolina are invading citizens' rights with almost no regulation. This coming session of the state Legislature, Democratic state Rep. Todd Rutherford of Columbia will introduce legislation for the fourth year in a row to govern the use of ALPRs.

"This is no slippery slope," Rutherford told The Post and Courier. "This is the hill, and we're sliding down it."

For the Greenville Police Department, the chief analyst in charge of the program says the city recognizes the privacy concerns but offers assurances that the surveillance only goes so far.

"We've worked very hard to address that notion of surveillance and 'Big Brother' watching you," Dr. Lee Hunt, the department's strategic planning and analysis administrator, told The Post and Courier.

The use of data elsewhere has made headlines. In Fairfax, Va., the American Civil Liberties Union convinced a judge to halt the use of ALPRs, arguing storing the information was against the law. In October, Virginia's Supreme Court overruled that decision and reinstated the use.

Last year, the ACLU reported that law enforcement was handing over license plate data to federal immigration authorities outside of protocol.

Specifics on use of the cameras — which are mounted on police cars as well as stationary structures — are shrouded in secrecy.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division collects data from several dozen agencies in the state who use the technology. When asked about specifics of how the agency uses the data, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby told The Post and Courier that federal criminal privacy laws prevent the release of any criminal justice systems information, which includes ALPRs.

The location of ALPR technology in Greenville isn't public because of concerns over compromising their effectiveness and the potential for them to be intentionally damaged, Hunt said. The 11 cameras that are part of the pilot program in Greenville have generally been concentrated in the downtown area and a few places outside the district, he said.

How they work

In January, Greenville used $22,000 in federal civil asset forfeiture funds to contract with Atlanta-based security company Flock Safety to install and activate 11 wireless, solar-powered ALPR cameras.

The cameras automatically record virtually every license plate that passes by and are capable of reading thousands of plates a minute and converting the images into alphanumeric data. The information is stored on a server operated by Flock.

The database is shared among participating law enforcement agencies, which submit "hot list" plate numbers to the overall network that involves the National Crime Information Center and Criminal Justice Information Services. If a plate registers as hot, the law enforcement agency is notified.

The cameras are put in places that are most effective, which includes factors like amount of traffic and speed, Hunt said.

For instance, a camera likely wouldn't be installed to surveil Interstate 385, because while thousands of plates could be read, police wouldn't be able to react quickly enough to find a car speeding out of the area, he said.

The cameras are designed to capture the rear end of a vehicle and don't employ facial recognition technology, he said. The system, he said, has proven successful in capturing information among four categories: stolen vehicles, stolen plates, wanted persons and missing persons.

The city doesn't have the capability to determine how many license plates have been read since the program's inception. But between January and mid-November, the department received 587 alerts on plates through the system, resulting in 193 "recovered categories," which represents results from one-third of alerts.

The majority involved around 50 instances each of stolen vehicles, stolen plates and drugs. The others involved warrants, firearms and stolen property.

The expansion of the program will cost about $50,000 as the winning vendor installs and maintains the cameras and keeps the information stored on a third-party server.

Police insist the practice isn't an invasion of privacy. The department doesn't maintain its own database, and the vendor doesn't sell the information to third parties and deletes the data after 30 days.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

If anything, Hunt said, the cameras replace the process of officers manually entering license plate numbers, removing any potential bias or profiling.

“Every vehicle has an equal chance of having an image captured as it goes by," he said. "This to me removes the bias and provides a level of equal opportunity for every vehicle.”

But the program does take into account the need to place some cameras in areas where crime occurs, a practice that critics say could target a minority segment of the population. The fundamental issue, according to the likes of Rep. Rutherford and the ACLU, is that currently there is no binding legal regulation of how agencies use the system.

Privacy concerns

The Post and Courier's inquiry prompted SLED spokesman Crosby to refer to the agency's policy regarding use of the cameras.

The policy isn't legally binding to the nearly 50 agencies that use ALPR technology, which also includes Clemson and Furman universities, Pickens County Sheriff's Office, the state Highway Patrol, SLED, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Spartanburg police.

The city of Greenville's system isn't associated with SLED, Crosby said. SLED's policy establishes guidelines that direct agencies to not share information beyond stated "law enforcement purposes." The guidelines allow for data to be stored for three years. There are no legal repercussions if the policy is violated.

However, absent any regulation, the technology has branched out beyond law enforcement and into neighborhoods. At least one homeowners association in Greenville has begun using ALPRs, Hunt said.

The city's request for proposals specifically requires any new ALPR devices to be compatible with neighborhood technology. The use is similar to a program the city employs called "Safe Watch," in which homeowners can volunteer to be part of a system that identifies them as willing to share video recordings originating from their personal safety systems like Ring and Google Nest. The program is an extension of officers knocking on a resident's door to ask if footage is available for an event that happened in the area, Hunt said.

The private use of ALPR could be used in a similar way, he said.

While the technology records only the rear of a vehicle, it captures more than just a license plate. In one case, Hunt said, an arrest was made in a series of shopliftings in the area when a camera captured a specific decal on a pickup truck, helping detectives identify the distinct characteristics.

The use of the technology in that way concerns Rutherford.

Rutherford said that he knows of at least one case where ALPRs were used to track the whereabouts of their partner by falsely reporting the partner as missing. Theoretically, a neighborhood camera could track a resident's comings and goings.

"That should be one of a multitude of concerns that Greenville should stop its march into communism," the Columbia representative said. "It gets to be a total erosion of our rights for the sake of their convenience. This is ground we do not need to tread."

The presence of mere guidelines isn't enough, he said.

“Their promises mean nothing," Rutherford said. "They’ve already eroded your privacy. What happens if they violate that policy? Nothing.”

The representative said the bill he will file this coming session — which would require data be deleted after 90 days and make it a misdemeanor to violate regulations — has at least some bipartisan support.

Republican State Rep. Garry Smith of Simpsonville said he supports efforts to regulate the use of ALPRs.

"There is a lack of accountability at this point in time," Smith told The Post and Courier. "We need to set some reasonable limitations on that."

New regulations should include enforceable restrictions on what is appropriate use of the technology and how long data can be stored, Smith said. The license plate scans could impact people who have done nothing wrong, and could be used by law enforcement for other purposes, he said.

"I've worked with law enforcement pretty much all my career," Smith said, "and for the most part they're a great group of people who take their jobs seriously. I've also run into some individuals in law enforcement who have taken advantage of their positions and use it for their nefarious purposes. The potential is certainly out there."

The coming session of the General Assembly might not see the legislation make much headway, Smith said, with lawmakers focused on matters like the budget, redistricting and the ongoing battle over a potential sale of the Santee Cooper utility.

"You certainly have a limited window," he said.