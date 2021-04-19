Good news: United Bank grant to YMCA, SHARE youth leadership, Senior Action's new HQ

Editor's note: This is an occasional roundup of charitable, nonprofit and giving news in the Upstate. Want to contribute an item? Email rgilchrest@postandcourier.com with the subject line 'Good News.'

United Bank recently gave $5,000 to support the YMCA of Greenville's RECESS program. The program is for adults with diverse abilities and focuses on nutrition, independent living skills, fitness and social responsibility, according to a YMCA of Greenville news release.

"We are proud to partner with the YMCA of Greenville on such a special program," United Bank market president Jim Boyd said.

"RECESS helps this often overlooked population lead more independent, healthy and happy lives, and for us it was an easy decision to support the cause."

Christian Assembly of God in Greenville currently donates the space for the RECESS program. YMCA of Greenville is currently working on its $1.1 million annual fundraising campaign.

SHARE leadership program

Sunbelt Human Advancement Resources (SHARE) is currently registering participants for its Youth Leadership Program, which provides "income eligible, middle and high school students with the educational opportunities that target individual improvements in academic, behavioral and social achievement," according to the SHARE website.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

According to information from SHARE forwarded broadly by the Greenville Branch of the NAACP, "participants must meet specific income guidelines (200 percent of the 2021 Federal Poverty Guidelines) to register." SHARE is a nonprofit community action agency serving low- and middle-income Upstate residents.

SHARE is located at 254 S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville. Due to pandemic precautions, most of the activities for the program are virtual or distanced. There is no cost for those accepted. Additional information can be obtained by contacting SHARE Youth Leadership Program case manager Jessica Primus at jprimus@sharesc.org.

New HQ for Senior Action

Senior Action, a Greenville-based nonprofit, will open its new headquarters near the intersection of E. North Street and Howell Road on May 3. The organization works to keep adults over 55 "active, healthy and engaged in meaningful activities," according to a news release.

The 35,000 square foot facility is more than double the size of its current building.

"There are more than 84,000 seniors right here in Greenville County, and Greenville is considered one of the best places to retire in the U.S.," Senior Action CEO and executive director Andrea Smith said. "In order to continue addressing the ever-changing needs of our growing senior population, we had to find more space."

The new facility includes a fitness studio, a conference center that can seat up to 400, and space for fire arts, pottery and dance.