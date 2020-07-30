Funding for Upstate domestic violence shelters shaky as advocates brace for surge in need

For one woman, it took a tornado to get away from her abuser.

The pandemic left her isolated with him for weeks before twisters tore through the Upstate in spring, damaging her home. The relief workers who came in the wake of the storm sent law enforcement to her home for a wellness check after they noticed she was covered in bruises.

Another sought help only when it seemed certain she was going to die if she didn't, either at the hands of the man she lived with or from whatever was making it harder and harder for her to breathe. Though it was ultimately determined she didn't have COVID-19, she spent her first few weeks at a Greenville domestic violence shelter quarantined in a hotel room.

Michelle Gilbert, director of shelter advocacy at Greenville-based Safe Harbor, said the ongoing pandemic poses unprecedented challenges for survivors of abuse seeking help. The financial, social and medical impact has forced some victims to stay home with their abusers and cut off normal contact with the outside world.

As a result, Safe Harbor has seen a steep decline in calls for service, even as Greenville County domestic violence arrests have spiked in recent months.

Advocates expect a surge in demand when the spread of the virus subsides. But as the pandemic rages on, funding for domestic violence services continues to dwindle, raising concerns that shelters — which were already struggling to keep up — will be unable to meet the need when the time comes.

According to public court records, police charged 472 people with at least one count of domestic violence between March 1 and July 27 across law enforcement agencies in Greenville County, up 31% from the same period in 2019 and about 19% from the previous five months.

Gilbert said that as the pandemic puts additional stress on already abusive relationships, the severity of cases is also getting worse.

Of the domestic violence charges filed in that roughly five-month period, 42 of them were of a high and aggravated nature, the most serious domestic violence charge under state law. That's more than double the number of high and aggravated domestic violence charges in the same stretch of 2019.

"We have more people answering yes to the question, 'has it escalated within the last 30 days?' It's been an overwhelming yes," Gilbert said. "It's bringing a national crisis into a home that was already in crisis."

While arrest rates are up, calls to Safe Harbor's shelter and community crisis lines are down from 791 from February to June of 2019, to 579 for that period this year, a roughly 20% decline. The shelter saw a surge in calls from mid to late June, but it's still down for the year, Executive Director Becky Callaham said.

Even with the drop in calls, social distancing protocols have forced the center to cut the number of survivors staying at the Greenville shelter by more than half, and Safe Harbor has been forced to turn away many who call.

"Folks know we have a limited number of beds available, so they may not be calling because they know they might not be able to get shelter," Callaham said.

Growing financial dependence, less connection to support networks, fear of not being able to find housing and reluctance to seek medical care are also among the factors linked to the pandemic that have suppressed calls to Safe Harbor and other shelters in recent months.

As calls have declined, revenue has as well.

At Safe Harbor, the spread of the respiratory disease has stymied fundraising efforts, forcing the center to cancel events and limit operations at its resale store. As a result, the organization has lost out on an estimated $200,000 in donations and sales in the past few months, Callaham said.

And federal funding from the Victims of Crime Act is anticipated to fall by 18% across the state in the coming year, amounting to another $200,000 cut for Safe Harbor.

"With the drop in VOCA funding, we're already having to cut three positions," Callaham said. "And they're all direct services. So we have to figure out a way to provide services in different ways."

At the state level, $800,000 set aside for domestic violence centers in the budget passed by the South Carolina House of Representatives is in limbo after the coronavirus interrupted the budget process. With a significant, pandemic-driven decline expected in the state revenue surplus, the fate of that money will remain uncertain until the legislature finalizes a budget in September.

For Safe Harbor, that comes out to about $65,000.

"That's a position and benefits right there," Callaham said.

State Sen. Scott Talley, R-Spartanburg, said he plans to advocate to maintain the additional $800,000 previously earmarked for domestic violence centers. He is hopeful that South Carolina, which ranked fifth in the US for the rate of women killed by men in 2019, will continue to support centers at the same level in the coming year, but securing funding from a shrinking surplus will be a complex process.

"It will be a lot of competing interests for a smaller amount of money," he said. "But I am optimistic. These centers around the state do a great job. They've operated on scarce resources and still do the best they can to serve victims."

Safe Harbor has received about $150,000 in federal funds related to the pandemic, but virtually all of it has gone to costs stemming from the coronavirus, such as additional cleaning, equipment for virtual counseling and putting shelter residents in hotels to maintain social distancing.

Jada Charley, CEO of SAFE Homes Rape Crisis Coalition in Spartanburg, said her organization is in a similar situation. Calls to the organization's shelter are down and the anticipated VOCA cuts have already forced the nonprofit to lay off one person and freeze multiple open positions. Charley said the doubt surrounding the $800,000 in state funding adds to the stress as her SAFE Homes braces for an uptick.

"It just feels like domestic violence isn't being prioritized during this pandemic," she said. "I think the state is having a difficult time recognizing all of the different needs, including domestic violence."

The decrease in funding and imminent surge in demand has left domestic violence shelters uncertain about the future. Smaller centers throughout the state will be hit even harder than larger ones like Safe Harbor, Callaham said.

"It's a powder keg just ready to blow," she said.