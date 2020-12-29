Funding cuts for SC victims advocacy groups less than feared, still a big hit

GREENVILLE — Federal funding that supports victims advocacy services for police departments, state agencies and nonprofits across the country and in South Carolina will likely be cut again next year, though not by as much as advocates previously anticipated.

In a spending plan passed by Congress earlier this month, Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding is capped at roughly $2.1 billion, a drop of about $500 million from last year, according to Sara Barber, executive director of the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. (SCCADVASA). A proposed change that would make VOCA funding more sustainable failed to gain the support it needed.

Organizations in the Upstate that provide critical services for victims of crime rely on the federal dollars to pay employees and fund programs.

The anticipated drop — though less than the 40-percent cut advocates previously feared — will likely force nonprofits to reduce staff sizes, restructure their organizations, do away with various services, or some combination of the three after they saw a roughly 18-percent drop in funding last year.

It's still unclear exactly how South Carolina and individual entities throughout the state will be impacted, but Becky Callaham, executive director of Safe Harbor in Greenville, said any cuts will inevitably affect direct services.

"We're worried. We're holding our breath," Callaham said.

Jada Charley, executive director of Spartanburg's Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition, said she estimates the reduction will come out to roughly $200,000 less for her organization when funding is allocated in October next year. To prepare, Safe Homes is exploring fundraising and grant opportunities.

"It would be less about looking to cut than looking for funding to supplement our permanent programs," Charley said. "Because at this point, given our current staffing levels and current levels of need, there's really nothing left to cut."

SCCADVASA has obbied for a permanent fix to the way VOCA is funded that would make cuts less likely in the future, Barber said. Currently, the fund is supported by fines from convictions in federal court. But fines from plea deals do not support VOCA and instead are funneled into the general treasury. As pleas have become more common, VOCA funding has dwindled.

Barber said a proposal to divert fines collected from plea deals into the VOCA trust fund garnered bipartisan support, including from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, but ultimately did not gain the traction it needed. Barber and other advocates will continue to push for the fix, she said.

"My understanding is that there was opposition from House minority leadership who saw it more as a cost to the general treasury rather than a transfer, so that's where it fell," Barber said.

Callaham said she is frustrated the funding change wasn't passed. Her organization has incurred additional costs as the pandemic complicates operations and stymies fundraising efforts. The nonprofit, which serves as a haven for survivors of domestic violence, has already been forced to cut services as it grapples with last year's VOCA cut and a reduction in state support.

She anticipates a surge in need over the next year as the pandemic subsides and said change is needed to ensure services are up to the task.

"The purpose of these funds is to make right something that was harmful to our community," she said. "I can't think of a better way to avoid additional tax payer money and to provide these critical services."