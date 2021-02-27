From disrepair to growth, Greenville's transit system transformation is progressing

GREENVILLE — It's been just under four years since the city of Greenville's transit system began its push in earnest for more money to upgrade its underfunded bus system.

More days of service. More frequency. A more environmentally friendly fleet.

Now, those goals are bring met, or soon will be, an accomplishment Mayor Knox White said was almost unthinkable five years ago. That's when the Piedmont Health Foundation conducted a study that found the city-operated bus system, Greenlink, was one of the most underfunded systems in the South.

In the time since, Greenlink's budget has risen from $5.2 million to $7.8 million this year, owed to increases in funding from both the city and the county.

In January, the bus system implemented the first major stage of the goals set out in a 2018 transit development plan that envisions how service will be provided through 2024: extending service hours during the week by four hours, Greenlink director James Keel said.

Previously, Greenlink's service operated such that a user could get to a first shift job with service on the system's 12 fixed routes beginning at 5:30 a.m. — but the prospect of getting back the same way was tricky with service ending at 7:30 p.m.

Now, weekday times have been extended to 11:30 p.m. It's too early to tell how the extended times have affected bus ridership after one month because there is no comparison point, Keel said.

Next up is extending service on Saturdays to 11:30 p.m., from the current 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. schedule. The city is hiring more bus drivers, Keel said.

“It is our intention to expand that and make it Saturday service sometime this year," he said. "We've just got to get enough people on board in order to have enough drivers to fill those seats.”

In a drastic change from five years ago when buses leaked "like a sieve," Keel said he currently has no buses broken or in need of a major overhaul.

The funding has also made possible a game-changer for the system: a new maintenance facility. The city and the county last year split the difference of $3 million to leverage a federal grant to construct a new, $13.75 million maintenance facility off Worley Road between Rutherford Road and North Pleasantburg Drive.

Greenlink is in talks with the nearby New Washington Heights community over the location of the facility. The community was shut out from public input when the county donated the land, after signs over the years that a park might be built. The maintenance facility will be crucial to a number of goals, but likely won't be finished an earlier than 2023 and possibly into 2024, he said.

Today, the bus system operates out of a small, former beer warehouse on prime real estate next to the Greenville Drive's Fluor Field in the West End. The land is being marketed.

The next major step has long been the fundamental flaw to Greenlink's effectiveness: increasing the frequency of routes. Now, bus routes circulate every hour. The plan is to create 30-minute intervals. The capital investment is in place, but operating costs are not, which means there will need to be more funding from the city and county.

Another shortcoming is no Sunday service. The plan is to address that after frequencies are improved. More funding and drivers will be needed. Greenlink will also look to create new routes.

The maintenance facility will pave the way for more electric buses, which are manufactured locally by Proterra. The city already has $5.3 million in place for six buses, Keel said.

“These buses won’t be delivered until the maintenance facility is completed," he said, "but in the next couple of years, you will see six more Proterra vehicles running around in Greenville.”

Going forward, the city won't buy any more diesel vehicles, Keel said. If an electric bus isn't an option, the city will look to use buses fueled by compressed natural gas.