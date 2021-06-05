Fourth of July fireworks in Greenville canceled again, with future return less than certain

GREENVILLE — The large-scale Fourth of July fireworks display has long been a downtown tradition, where for years residents have taken pride in staking out their favorite special viewing spots among the massive crowds.

The spread of coronavirus last year led to its cancellation, as it did to virtually all collective events, and the thought was to hold out hope for next year.

Now, next year is here. And while one event will soon return — the popular "Main Street Fridays" concert series at NOMA Square — the fireworks will not.

Perhaps for good.

The city announced June 4 that the concert series would return next month but the "Red, White and Blue" Fourth of July event would not because of construction at County Square, where the fireworks are typically launched. The announcement said the city would "explore potential options for the future."

Those options don't necessarily mean that fireworks will be part of a Fourth of July celebration moving forward, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton told The Post and Courier.

"The event of the future may not look the same," she said.

The reason for the uncertainty: There's just not as much space as the core of downtown develops at an unprecedented rate.

Greenville's fireworks display has been among the largest in the state, requiring a large "fallout zone" that the expansive County Square footprint could more than provide. An eventual $1 billion redevelopment of the sprawling former shopping mall turned government headquarters is underway.

"Locations are limited based on construction, new development and future development," Brotherton said. "We will look at the downtown landscape again next year and see if there are safe, available opportunities for an event with or without fireworks."

Mayor Knox White, however, said that the city should try to keep the Fourth of July tradition alive, including this year's event.

"Fireworks on the 4th are important this and every year," White told The Post and Courier. "I hope we can try to get things back on track even now."

Last spring as the coronavirus shut down society and threatened longstanding events, the city first proposed to moving the fireworks show to the Downtown Greenville Airport and offering a virtual broadcast. At the time, the city's events staff said in a presentation to the City Council that the event was a "long-standing tradition that is symbolically important to recognize."

However, three weeks before the holiday and facing the concern of the proximity of the Greenville Humane Society animal shelter to the airport, the city announced it was canceling the show altogether.

The cancellation was one of many that included popular festivals Artisphere and Fall for Greenville.

One event endured: The Saturday Market. The success of the farmer's market in controlling crowds, requiring masks and maintaining social distance protocols prompted organizers to press forward with events like Artisphere this past May and a modified return of the Sound Check concert series outside the Peace Center.

The fate of the Main Street Fridays was uncertain until now. Beginning July 9, the series of rock, pop, R&B and jazz will go on as normal every Wednesday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Sept. 24.

In a news release announcing the return, the mayor said the concert series draws a diverse audience.

"So many citizens have shared with me how much they have missed the event, and I know our restaurants and retailers will appreciate the additional foot traffic and potential customers,” White said.