Fountain Inn to participate in Keep Laurens Beautiful anti-litter initiative

Fountain Inn will target areas within its city limits where littering is a problem in the coming months as part of the Keep Laurens Beautiful initiative.

The push is part of a larger effort in which Laurens County and the cities in it are working to bolster litter ordinances and enforcement. Over the past several months, municipalities have enacted stricter littering laws and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office hired a full-time litter officer.

"It's just a signal that all of the municipalities and major players are stepping up and doing our part," said Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer.

After reviewing its litter ordinances, Fountain Inn determined changes were not necessary to its ordinances. But McLeer said the coming trash pickup efforts, an extension of Palmetto Pride's Keep South Carolina Beautiful program, are new to the Laurens County side of the city.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"I think it's going to benefit everyone," he said. "Because Fountain Inn continues to grow that way, too."

The effort, which will be organized by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, will largely rely on volunteer support to target areas within Fountain Inn and throughout Laurens County where littering is a significant issue. The chamber will bring on a coordinator to manage the initiative.

"This points to a larger picture of more coordination and collaboration between Laurens County and the cities," McLeer said. "We've got a lot of newer leadership in each of the cities and towns, and this is one of the many instances I think you're going to see us all working together."