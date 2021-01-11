Fountain Inn park to be revitalized after years-long push by church, community

Before every Sunday service or Bible study, Golden View Baptist's Pastor Jeffery Williams takes the time to walk out the chapel's back door, past the church's small, tidy graveyard, and onto the grounds of Sanctified Hill Park.

He surveys the potholes in the parking lot, the empty grass field, and the tangle of weeds and brambles encroaching on the asphalt basketball court. In all of it, he sees the possibility of a brighter future.

"Every time I come back here, I just visualize a nice park being built," he said. "My hope and my faith says eventually it's going to happen."

The park serves as a central hub for the surrounding community, a mostly Black, low-income neighborhood on the Laurens County side of Fountain Inn. The church and residents have been fighting for years to see improvements. As time went on, Williams said, the calls for change seemed to fall on deaf ears as other city parks received updates and Sanctified Hill remained untouched.

It appears that is changing.

Laurens County recently passed a capital projects sales tax and about $53,000 of the projected revenue has been earmarked for renovations to Sanctified Hill. No plans have been finalized, but Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer, who has pushed for the project since entering office about a year ago, said the city is also exploring additional funding sources for the renovation. He said he is hopeful work will begin within the next year or two after collecting input from the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Anyone in the community who's interested in having a voice in the project, we want to bring them together and have a conversation about what Sanctified Hill can be and should be," Mcleer said.

Williams said he is excited to see progress after a long push for action. He inherited the duty of advocating for the park from the Rev. Sylvester Golden, who founded Golden View Baptist Church and led its congregation for decades until his death in 2014. Until recently, Williams said, the responsibility of caring for the park largely fell to the church.

Deacons regularly mowed the grass and when someone wanted to reserve the basketball courts or field for an event, they called Golden View. Several years ago, Williams said, the city considered officially giving the church the property so it could do more comprehensive maintenance, such as fixing the park's lone swing set, but that effort fell through.

After that, efforts were slowed by the fact that the park, nestled in the center of a residential neighborhood, was built over a landfill. There were questions about contaminants in the soil.

"You can't do but so much with a landfill so the ground had to be tested and all of that," Williams said.

Recent soil sample tests found that while the site's origin does preclude some major renovations, conditions are not as bad as previously feared and significant work can be done.

Williams said the neighborhood's reputation as a high-crime area often hindered efforts to improve the park. But the church and other residents have worked steadily to address those issues and he said the perception of Sanctified Hill as unsafe is no longer reality. The coming investment in the park will only bolster that work, he said.

"They felt like the people in the community did not care enough about the park so they did not want to invest the money," Williams said. "The reality is, they're basing that off of old information versus what the community actually looks like."

Williams has updated his congregation, comprised mostly of residents in the surrounding community, on news about Sanctified Hill on Sundays for years. He pushed them to vote 'yes' when he learned the capital sales tax question would be on the ballot in November.

"We were having church in the parking lot and I got up in the parking lot on the livestream and said, 'I need you to vote yes,'" he said. "And the people got on it and got the word out."

In the past year, the city has been more involved in Sanctified Hill's upkeep. The parks and recreation department recently placed trash cans in the parking lot, put a sign on a chain link fence with the park's name on it, replaced swings, added nets to basketball hoops and painted lines on the court.

As the process of planning the project gets underway, Williams said his mind is racing with ideas.

"I'm hoping to see a slide set of some sort for the kids, I'm hoping to see a picnic shelter with a grill," he said. "Something more than just a basketball court and some swings to where this could be a family environment where people would want to come here."