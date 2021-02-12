Fountain Inn enacts animal tethering ordinance after public petition

There was no water in the dog's bowl and the food that was set out for the animal was teeming with insects. It was clear from looking at it that the animal was malnourished and a heavy chain hung from its neck.

Lydia Lively encountered the scene shortly after moving to Fountain Inn about six years ago. She saw the animal languishing outside its owner's home and felt powerless to help it. It was far from the last time she would find animals in the city that had been forgotten and exposed to the elements for long stretches of time, a tether trapping them where they stood.

Unlike the city of Greenville, surrounding Greenville County and other places across the Upstate, Fountain Inn had no rule governing the tethering of animals, leaving her and fellow animal advocates little recourse when they found neglect.

Lively's experiences pushed her to spearhead an effort to get tethering and chaining restrictions implemented in her city. In October, she started an online petition to call for a tethering ordinance that had garnered more than 650 signatures as of Thursday night. After she felt she had enough public support, she took the issue to Fountain Inn City Administrator Shawn Bell and Mayor GP McLeer.

"They were just absolutely wonderful in helping me do this," she said. "This is the right thing to do for the City of Fountain Inn. We are a caring group of people."

At a meeting Thursday night, council unanimously approved the ordinance on second reading.

Under the new rule, it is against the law to keep an animal on a tether for more than two hours at a time within a 12-hour period. The ordinance also stipulates that someone responsible for the animal must be outside with it and within eyesight while the animal is tethered.

The rule mandates a tether be a minimum of 12 feet long, weigh less than 10 percent of the animal's body weight, and have a "swivel type termination," at both ends. The vote outright banned the use of chains or any material that does not prevent tangling, as well as tethering any animal 6 months old or younger.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Violating the ordinance carries a fine of up to $500.

Before the ordinance was passed, Councilwoman Anjeanette Dearybury, who ultimately voted in favor of the rule change, voiced concern at the Thursday meeting that it could place undue financial burden on her constituents.

In response, city attorney David Holmes said police would not be actively seeking out violators and would only fine people as needed. The city is set to begin the process of educating people about the change going forward and Fountain Inn police will likely issue warning tickets or have conversations with violators before resorting to fines.

"The city is only looking for compliance," he said. "So when we find issues, we typically tell people this is an issue, you need to make a change and as long as that occurs, that's all that happens. They're not looking to hand out tickets and penalize people."

Lively said she didn't push for the ordinance because she wants people to be fined. But in situations where an animal is suffering, legal recourse is sometimes necessary.

"It's just one of our tools in our tool box to help protect animals," she said. "I don't expect that every animal I encounter I'm going to be calling Fountain Inn animal protection. They're going to be given the same warning and opportunity to correct the conditions."