Fired Greenville County deputy arrested on charges he unlawfully beat and arrested a man

GREENVILLE — A former Greenville County Sheriff's deputy faces criminal charges that he injured and unlawfully arrested a man who claims he was simply an innocent bystander.

The former deputy, Ryan Gibson, was fired after an internal affairs investigation. The State Law Enforcement Division conducted its own investigation and on Feb. 26 announced his arrest.

The charges stem from a July 2020 encounter. Benny Jones said he was in front of his home watching deputies arrest another man but was then beaten by Gibson and arrested.

It isn't the first time internal affairs has investigated Gibson. In 2017, prosecutors cleared him of wrongdoing after he shot and killed Jason Mendez during a traffic stop and scuffle outside the Super Lodge and Economy Inn in Greenville.

In the case from last summer, SLED charged Gibson with third-degree assault and battery and two counts of misconduct.

Arrest warrants allege that on July 25, Gibson struck the victim "with his legs and hands" and "neglected to properly and faithfully discharge duties he was sworn to uphold when he affected an unlawful arrest while serving in his capacity as a public official."

Speaking to the media after SLED's announcement, Jones said he'd been witnessing the traffic stop and without explanation was arrested and beaten as his children watched. The subject of the traffic stop had run away, according to multiple media reports surrounding the arrest.

In a video posted on Facebook after Gibson's arrest, Jones said he feels fortunate that he had his cell phone video recording. Jones said "not all officers are bad" and hoped it all could be a learning experience.

“It should be a wake-up call for the officers," he said, "to let them know that just because you wear that badge you don’t just control everything, and you still have to be accountable as a person and about your job."

Five days after Jones' arrest, community activist Traci Fant accompanied Jones to file a complaint against Gibson. The sheriff's office conducted an internal investigation and fired Gibson within the week.

“While the incident was extremely unfortunate, I am very grateful for Ms. Fant and her activism by bringing this incident to our attention and communicating the proper methods for filing a grievance against a GCSO employee," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement following SLED's announcement.

Gibson was fired because he didn't report that he had used force, which is required under sheriff's office policy, and told internal affairs investigators that he "misspoke" when he claimed that Jones was reaching into the stopped car to pull out drugs, according to a report by The Greenville News citing documents it obtained regarding the investigation.

The announcement of Gibson's arrest comes the same week that two members of the Greenville City Council warned of what they see as a pattern of hostility among county deputies compared with city police officers.

The comments by council members Lillian Brock Flemming and Ken Gibson came just before the council voted to renew a mutual aid agreement between city police and the sheriff's department that allows each to operate within the others' boundaries in specific cases.

“I know we need the agreement,” Flemming said before the vote, “but the hostility, leave it at the county.”

Gibson said amendments to the police department's protocol for use of force following the summer protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd offered more protection to the public than the sheriff's office, which he said didn't update its policies.

Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies are guided by a use-of-force policy in line with its national accreditation and he said that the agency added a "duty to intervene clause" that requires officers to step in if they believe force is excessive.