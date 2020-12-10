Ex-employee files sexual harassment, assault lawsuit against Greenville restaurateur

A former employee of Hans and Franz Biergarten in Greenville County has filed a sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against the restaurant and its owner in federal court.

The complaint alleges that Addy Sulley sexually harassed the plaintiff during her time at the restaurant and assaulted her after she injured herself working in the eatery's kitchen. It also states that she was fired from the restaurant after filing a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission without fully compensating her for her work.

Sulley denied any wrongdoing in a response to the suit. Jeffrey Dunleavy, Sulley's attorney, reiterated Wednesday his client denies the allegations laid out in the complaint but said he could not comment on the case beyond that.

According to the complaint, the woman began working at Hans and Franz in 2016 and became a cook at the restaurant in 2018. During her time working there, the suit claims, Sulley consistently made comments about her appearance, told her she should "draw more attention to herself by wearing makeup, skirts, and high-heeled shoes," and told her at least once that, "he would like to see her wear high-heeled shoes and an apron and nothing else."

The suit alleges Sulley touched her inappropriately when they were in a room alone or when other employees weren't watching. The complaint includes screen shots of a sexually explicit text message Sulley sent the employee and photos of sexual gifts he allegedly gave her.

In his response, Sulley admitted to sending the text but denied giving her the gift.

In 2018, the suit states, the woman spilled grease on her torso while removing meat from the oven because it was "improperly placed on a nonperforated pan," and sustained first, second and third-degree burns. Sulley saw the injury and restaurant management gave her over the counter burn cream and wrapped the burn in cellophane, according to the complaint. The woman then continued to work for "approximately six and a half hours after she was burned."

The suit states that Sulley told the woman he would file a workers' compensation claim related to her injury and advised her not to seek medical attention until he told her to do so. When the plaintiff went to another job the next day, her boss there took a photo of her injuries and sent it to Sulley and a doctor.

Sulley then invited the woman to stay at his house while she recovered from her burns, the suit states, and told her he would "pick up medical supplies for her, take care of her pets, cook for her and drive her to her appointment with" a doctor. He also told her he would sleep on an air mattress and she could sleep on his bed "which can be elevated or lowered by remote."

The woman agreed to stay at Sulley's house. According to the suit, one night when Sulley went out with friends and came back intoxicated, he got into bed with the plaintiff and groped her.

"The plaintiff, who was in severe physical pain, was forced to rebuff Sulley's unwanted sexual advances," the complaint states.

Sulley's response states that he invited the former employee to stay at his house and offered to help her as listed in the complaint, but denies all other accusations.

The suit claims Sulley did not file a workers comp report and told the plaintiff she should not sue him because he was well connected in the area and "could ensure the plaintiff did not find subsequent employment." It also alleges she was fired from the restaurant after filing a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and has not been paid for all of her work at the restaurant.

The suit was originally filed with the 13th Circuit Court of Common Pleas, but was moved to federal court in September 2019.