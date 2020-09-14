Dozens more seeking millions in relation to former Greer broker's investment scheme

One was an 83-year-old woman, living out her final years in an Upstate retirement home.

Another was a retired teacher looking for safe investments to grow her nest egg. And one was a 52-year-old Upstate business owner.

The roughly 40 plaintiffs included in two complaints filed in July are at different stages of their lives and come from varied backgrounds, but all have one thing in common: they trusted former Greer broker Jim Flynn with their money.

Now they've joined a growing list of Upstate residents seeking relief after an investment scheme perpetrated by Flynn and his firm, Flynn Wealth Management, gutted their life savings.

Flynn, who's believed to be living out of the country, was barred from brokering in 2018. He's been the subject of 57 complaints since 2013, 25 of which have been settled for a total of more than $3.5 million, according to a broker check with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the private entity tasked with overseeing brokers and protecting investors. Twenty-one are still pending.

The complaints filed in July on behalf of 40 or so of Flynn's former clients each request $5 million in damages from the international brokerage firm Voya Financial, where Flynn's business was registered from 2013 to 2018, making them the largest such arbitration related to the former broker's actions to date.

Chetan Patil, who is representing the plaintiffs in both of the complaints, said his clients, many of them retirement aged, were devastated by Flynn's actions and have been struggling to make ends meet since losing their savings.

"Many are living off of very, very little amounts of money to try to survive," he said.

The two complaints, along with dozens more listed on Flynn's broker check, outline a consistent pattern of misconduct. Regardless of their financial situation or investment experience, Flynn advised his clients to put their money exclusively in high-risk, illiquid investments that carried high broker commissions, making them the most lucrative for him. The complex investments were difficult to access, leaving investors dependent on Flynn to track their performance.

The practice at one time made Flynn's firm one of the most profitable in all of Voya, Patil said, and Flynn drove expensive sports cars and operated out of an extravagant office to entice investors. He was also known to send his clients gifts such as tickets to The Masters golf tournament and high-end exercise equipment.

But in the end, the investments led to ruin for Flynn's clients. As the rest of the country enjoyed one of the most robust bull markets in history, their investments disappeared. By the time they realized what had happened, Patil said, it was too late.

"They're worried sick night and day about meeting their obligations," he said.

Patil said his firm has learned that Flynn and other brokers at Flynn Wealth Management misrepresented the investments to their clients, but also misrepresented the clients themselves. He said the people he is representing were regularly encouraged to sign blank documents that were later filled out by Flynn or other brokers. They would then fill out the forms, indicating the clients were much wealthier than they were to make them eligible for the high-risk investments.

Voya had a responsibility to supervise Flynn and to protect his clients, the two new complaints state, and turned a blind eye to multiple signs of misconduct. For instance, Flynn was going through a multi-million dollar bankruptcy when he started working for them in 2013 and was the subject of multiple tax liens. The complaints also add that the amount of money the small Greer firm was pulling in should have drawn the attention of the investment giant, which has a supervisor based in the Upstate.

Even a cursory review of the investments Flynn was making, Patil said, would have revealed serious problems. Not only was Flynn putting his customers' money exclusively in the high-risk investments, he would sometimes put all of a client's savings into a single security or annuity.

"There were dozens and dozens of red flags that weren't missed, they were just ignored and in a situation where Voya was making millions of dollars in commissions," Patil said.

Flynn preyed on people with little to no investment experience, who were reliant on him to manage their money, Patil said. When their savings disappeared, many didn't understand that Flynn's actions were to blame or that they had any recourse.

Including the roughly 40 people in the two new complaints, Patil said he has represented about 75 of Flynn's former clients and secured millions in damages. But he suspects there are hundreds more in the Upstate who were victimized by Flynn's predatory practices who may not realize it.

"This is quite literally a disaster for the area," Patil said. "Greer has been hit. Greenville has been hit. These are everyday folks who have just been damaged, and damaged, and damaged."