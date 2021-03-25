Downtown Greenville concert series replaces popular music events for now, with COVID rules

GREENVILLE — The drop in coronavirus infections and the increasing number of vaccinations isn't the only sign that life is beginning to return to some sense of normalcy.

It's still only a sense, but in downtown Greenville a sure sign is the return of live music and events.

The popular "Downtown Alive" and "Main Street Fridays" free outdoors concerts that were a staple before the pandemic are still on hold but the city is providing a new live music option.

The Greenville Heritage "Sound Check" series will begin April 7 and run through the end of September, every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m., the city said in a news release.

This joins the return of the popular Artisphere festival Mother's Day weekend and the Saturday Market downtown.

This concert series will be different from the other two music events in that it will be held in a larger venue, the Peace Center Amphitheatre, instead of the typical close quarters on Main Street.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

As with Artisphere and the Saturday Market, social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing will be in place.

The series requires reservations and a $10 admission cost for a "safe space pod" that can accommodate up to four people. Tickets can be bought at GVLsoundcheck.com. Coolers and outside drinks won't be allowed but beverage delivery service will be available. No tents are allowed. Charis and blankets for use in the pods is encouraged.

The concerts will follow guidelines established by state and federal health officials, including spacing pods six feet apart, hand sanitizing stations and requirements that attendees wear face coverings when not eating or drinking.

The future of Downtown Alive and Main Street Fridays is up in the air.

"While the city hopes to bring back its popular Thursday and Friday night concert series, there are currently no start dates scheduled," the release said.