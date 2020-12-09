Despite coronavirus, most Greenville students learning at same pace as 2019, tests show

GREENVILLE — Greenville educators are cautiously optimistic as early benchmark testing suggests most students are learning at about the same pace this year as last, despite the ongoing pandemic's classroom disruptions.

Middle and high-school test results, presented at a trustees committee meeting this week, were particularly promising — and even ahead of 2019 — but elementary school test scores showed a marked slide.

District administrators Jeff McCoy and Jason McCreary presented the test data with caveats about what it proves. The grade-by-grade cohort of students taking knowledge tests this year is not the same group of kids who took them last year, as students advance or move in and out of the district. Some teachers change districts and grade levels, too.

However, they said, the testing pool, with roughly 75,000 kids, is large enough to compensate for some of those statistical problems.

"Most students made some learning gains," said McCoy, the district's associate superintendent for academics.

Greenville County school trustees were keen to hear the benchmark scores in the wake of a report last month that thousands of students in the state's largest school district were failing their classes.

In 2019, about 5,300 kids received at least one F on their first-quarter report card. That jumped to just more than 16,000 this year. The percentage of public-school students in Greenville County earning at least one failing grade jumped from 7 percent in 2019 to 22 percent this fall.

Among all-online "Virtual Academy" students, the rate of students failing at least one class was even worse — 34 percent.

Last month, Superintendent Burke Royster said the vast majority of Fs are due to work not being turned in. In the weeks since, about 1,100 of the 16,000 kids who got Fs on their first-quarter report card have turned in work to improve their grades, he said Tuesday.

Knowing that the students despite the higher rate of failing grades appear to be learning the material means the district has a good shot at getting students caught up this year, Royster said.

The point of benchmark tests is to catch learning gaps in real time so teachers can address them, said McCreary, the district's director of accountability and quality assurance. The tests can also catch problem teachers. They are administered three times a year ahead of a high-stakes, end-of-course series of tests required by the South Carolina Department of Education, he said. By spring, the benchmark tests predict at a more than 90 percent rate how a student will perform on his or her end-of-course tests.

"We are trying to close the gap of knowledge and skills at each nine-week period," McCreary said.

The benchmark test students took this fall is called the "TE21" and is prepared by a Charleston-based company that targets specific South Carolina learning standards such as a second-grader's ability to read "informational texts."

In math, middle-school seventh- and eighth-graders were up slightly. Sixth-graders' math scores were down about 5 percent compared to last year's sixth-graders, but their sciences scores were up. No data was available for English.

High-school scores were up across the board in algebra, English, biology and U.S. history.

The day's bad news was how the district's third-, fourth- and fifth-graders performed. Math scores were down in all grades, with fourth graders sliding the most — down 12.9 percent. English scores were down among fourth- and fifth-graders but jumped slightly among third-graders.

First- and second-grade students do not take the tests.

Elementary school students in November started attending school five days a week, Royster said, but teachers are still faced with a challenge of teaching in highly controlled environments. In recent years, teachers have moved to more effective project-based and group learning, but this is challenging when students must stay three feet apart and divided by plexiglass, Royster said.

One school board member said she feared the learning gains the district has enjoyed in recent years will soon evaporate.

"I think our teachers are incredibly flexible and creative," McCoy said, describing a recent visit to a school. "They were doing group work where students were having conversations but they were just doing it through the plexiglass."

Nearly 15,000 students are still earning at least one failing grade in the district. That's about three times the rate of 2019.

"We were more liberal with out policies on turning in work this year," Royster said. "Those numbers (of failing grades) will likely go down further as students turn in work."

The district is also paying teachers to help failing students with extra tutoring before and after the school day, McCoy said.