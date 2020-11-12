Decision on pending charges against former Greenville sheriff coming soon, prosecutor says

More than a year after former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was convicted of misconduct in office, the prosecutor who handled his trial said a decision is imminent on a dozen charges that are still pending.

Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said he will likely choose whether to bring some or all of those 12 charges to trial by early December at the latest. He originally planned to opt to pursue or drop the charges at the beginning of 2020, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic delayed his efforts, he said.

He began working on the case in earnest again in October and said there are only a few outstanding questions that need to be answered before he makes his determination.

"Every prosecutor has to make a decision whether or not the candle's worth the game, so to speak, and if it's worth going forward on the other charges," he said.

The charges stem from accusations that Lewis improperly used the power and resources of his position as Greenville County's top law enforcement officer to pursue a sexual relationship with one of his employees.

In October 2019, a jury found Lewis guilty of one count of statutory misconduct in office and not guilty of common law misconduct in office. Circuit Court Judge G. Thomas Cooper Jr. sentenced Lewis to one year in prison, the maximum penalty for the statuary offense.

Lewis has since appealed his conviction, arguing that the misconduct statute is overly broad, failing to meet due process requirements set out in the state's constitution. In response to Lewis' appeal, Brackett and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who are representing the state, submitted a brief defending the constitutionality of the statute and arguing that because the judge never ruled on that specific matter during the criminal trial, it is not subject to appeal.

Arguments from both sides have been submitted to the state Supreme Court for consideration and a decision is pending.

Lewis has been out on bond since November 2019 as the process plays out.

While Lewis' appeal makes its way through the courts, there are still five statutory misconduct charges, five common law misconduct charges, one perjury charge and a charge of obstructing justice pending against him.

Brackett said he is weighing multiple factors while considering how to proceed with the additional charges, among them the fact that Lewis is no longer a public official.

"He's out of office and there's a new sheriff in town, so to speak," Brackett said. "So we have to weigh all of these factors and determine what's in the best interest of justice, what's in the best interest of the people of Greenville and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office."