COVID-19 measures in Greenville schools likely necessary into next school year, experts say

GREENVILLE — The use of masks and plexiglass was a prerequisite to reopening schools in the fall. Months later the science is bearing out that they are here to stay, possibly through next fall.

That's the key message a panel of medical experts delivered to the Greenville County School Board of Trustees in a workshop Feb. 23 to determine if measures to stop spread of the coronavirus inside schools are working, what the risk to students and teachers is, and whether measures should continue.

Dr. Allison Eckard, an infectious disease pediatrician at MUSC Children's Health who helped advise the Charleston County School District on its reopening, told the Greenville board that she was among those thinking that reopening would be a "disaster" and that schools would close back down within three weeks.

She was wrong, she said, and gladly so as research has shown kids are healthier in school and less likely to contract or spread COVID-19 than they would be in the general public.

"Some things we thought were true last March are no longer true," Eckard told the board in a virtual workshop.

But, she said, medical experts aren't wavering on the use of masks, plexiglass and distancing. Spread within schools happens only when safety measures aren't observed.

Trustee Derek Lewis asked if the start to the 2021-2022 school year could see the measures lifted, not only with masks and plexiglass but also class sizes, bus capacity, student assemblies, and music and theatrical performances.

Dr. Robin Newton LeCroix, chairwoman of Prisma Health's department of pediatrics, said restrictions might still be in place in the fall because of two uncertainties: mutant strains and how vaccines will work.

The new variants of the virus emerging now could prolong the need for preventative measures, she said. Also, LaCroix said, the question of whether a vaccinated person can spread the virus is unanswered.

As science evolves, she said, direction will evolve.

Dr. Marcus Blackstone, Bon Secours St. Francis chief clinical officer, said experts still don't know the full impact of the vaccine, in part because no one knows for sure how receptive the public will be.

More are "warming up" to taking it, he said.

Bon Secours by the end of this week will finalize its vaccination plan for teachers, and Blackstone said he was encouraged that about 8,000 of the district's 11,000 teachers said they wanted the vaccine, a higher percentage than other workforces surveyed.

The school district is currently operating with students up to 8th grade attending in person five days per week. High school students are in person for 75 percent of the week.

Opening schools on a limited basis at the start of the school year and then increasing in-person days as the months went on was contingent on using masks and plexiglass.

Skeptics have argued that the two measures hinder students' ability to connect socially and that masks could pose health risks.

However, Eckard said that the notion that masks accumulate carbon dioxide, increase chance of transmission, suppress the immune system and hurt emotional expression haven't proven true.

For that reason, she said, "mask exemptions should be incredibly rare."

The use of plexiglass isn't ideal, Eckard said, but its use has allowed for less students and teachers to need to quarantine because the threshold to be considered in close contact is less.

Whatever social interaction is stunted with plexiglass is outweighed by what it would mean if more students had to stay home from school because of quarantine, she said.

Eckard said that sports have been problematic, not because of the sport itself but rather the activities surrounding them, such as carpooling and eating out after games.