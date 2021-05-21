Clemson University to require vaccine proof to opt out of COVID-19 restrictions

CLEMSON — Clemson University will require proof of vaccination for students and staff who want to be exempt from wearing masks, weekly testing and mandatory quarantine that has been the resting state of campus life for a year now.

The requirement for proof of vaccine goes into effect June 1.

The university announced the easing of restrictions in a statement on May 21 after reviewing the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There is no requirement that anyone be vaccinated, but for those who aren't, life will more resemble Fall 2020 than Fall 2021.

Proof of vaccination — which requires an upload to the school's database — is required to opt out of random COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements if tested positive.

Masks aren't a relic of history yet, however.

Inside labs and classrooms, masks will be required of everyone, vaccinated or not. Physical distancing recommendations remain in effect, and events and large gatherings must still be cleared by the university.

Clemson's athletics director, Dan Radakovich said this month that he expects the 85,000-seat Memorial Stadium to be full come football season.

During the spring, the university's rate of positive cases numbered below 1 percent.

People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and 14 days after the only dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.