Clemson University reevaluating 10-year strategic plan in light of coronavirus impact

A Clemson University task force charged with reevaluating the school's long-term strategic plan in light of the coronavirus pandemic met for the first time Tuesday.

The reassessment comes about halfway through the implementation of Clemson's 10-year plan, known as ClemsonForward. It was officially formed in 2016 and focuses on four specific areas: research, engagement, academics and living environment.

As it stands now, the plan includes goals such as continuing to increase investment in targeted research, growing the number of nationally known graduate programs and leveraging research centers to engage the community around the state to help develop South Carolina's economy.

The group tasked with refreshing the plan is an ad hoc committee of the school's board of trustees and plans to complete its work by the board's regularly scheduled meeting in spring. During Tuesday's meeting, the task force decided to meet once every two weeks in the coming months.

The meeting comes about three weeks after the school set a $1.3 billion budget for the coming school year, a spending plan that Clemson Vice President of Finance Tony Wagner called, “conservative but not overly conservative,” in light of challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

The continued spread of COVID-19 is expected to cost the university about $100 million by the end of the school year, and the university is on track to bring in about $40 million less this year than the year before. The school has been able to offset costs and the drop in revenue with spending cuts, such as furloughing faculty and staff.

The school has also reallocated about $60 million to coronavirus related expenses, implemented hiring restrictions and suspended about $410 million in previously planned capital projects.

While the school is still set to finish out the year in a strong financial position, one of the task force's key charges is "tightening priorities" in light of the new budget.

The virus has also disrupted how Clemson teaches its students. For the first several weeks of the school year, the school chose to forego in-person instruction, offering all of its classes online.

And in October, the university announced students would not return to campus after Thanksgiving break after thousands of students tested positive for the virus and as cases continue to rise across the state.

Clemson President James Clements said during the meeting that significant changes would be necessary but he was confident the school was well positioned to make them while maintaining the quality of its services.

"So many things have changed and many things will continue to change due to COVID-19, including our research priorities, our academic delivery options and so many other things," Clements said. "We must remain efficient and flexible."