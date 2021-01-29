You are the owner of this article.
Clemson University police apprehend Tennessee fugitive on campus after brief evacuation

Clemson University police took a Tennessee fugitive into custody Friday on campus after briefly evacuating student apartments.

A law enforcement agency in Tennessee contacted university police Thursday night to inform them someone with outstanding warrants from that state could be on campus, according to a statement from the university.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, university officers were following up on that information near Lightsey Bridge student apartments when they saw the person in question, the statement said. Officers then "set up containment of the area," evacuated one of the buildings in the Lightsey Bridge complex and issued a campus-wide alert. 

Officers apprehended the fugitive, "without incident," and lifted the alert at 1:39 p.m., according to the statement.

Clemson University on Friday afternoon did not immediately provide details about the person police arrested or the nature of the outstanding warrants.

