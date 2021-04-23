Clemson University plans 'typical' fall semester as COVID-19 cases stay low on campus

CLEMSON — The great experiment that was the spring semester is mere weeks from coming to a close, and as vaccines roll out and COVID-19 cases stay low, Clemson University appears on track to return to normal come fall.

“Looking ahead to the fall semester of 2021, we are planning a typical in-person teaching experience while still working hard to prioritize health and safety," Provost Bob Jones told university's Board of Trustees on April 23.

The same goes for packed stands for football in the 81,500-capacity Death Valley, Athletics Director Dan Radakovich said.

“It was really important for us this year to make sure that we didn’t take for granted that everybody would just come back to Clemson,” he told the board. "We’re looking forward to them being a part of this fall.”

So far, the department has secured 36,000 season ticket purchases, Radakovich said. The fan base, he said, is notoriously late in paying, so the expectation is that another 20,000 or so will be sold. As of April 23, 14,000 of the school's 28,000 allotted tickets were also sold for the season-opener against the University of Georgia in Charlotte, he said.

In October, the athletics department predicted a $25 million budget shortfall, which has since been adjusted to $20 million, Radakovich said. The news comes as the university announced it would drop plans to eliminate track and field after an impassioned public campaign to reinstate it and other programs.

The university overall has administered more than 330,000 COVID tests this semester and has kept the positive-result rate below 1 percent, which Jones said is "an astoundingly low level for any community in the nation."

The low rate has allowed Clemson to conduct its summer camps for more than 14,000 children, and to resume normal in-person summer campus tours, he said.

The university's financial position overall is strong enough to resume capital projects.

The board voted to spend $21 million to widen Perimeter Road, which has become congested even absent football gamedays. The project will include pedestrian safety measures and is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

In Charleston, the Clemson Design Center under the university's architectural school will remain at its downtown location on E. Bay Street for the foreseeable future after the board extended the lease through 2026 at a cost of $1.3 million with a 3 percent escalation each year.