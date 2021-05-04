Clemson University freezes undergraduate tuition for second year in a row

CLEMSON — Clemson trustees have voted to freeze undergraduate tuition for in-state and out-of-state students for the second year in a row.

The vote came in a special called meeting early on the morning of May 4 and trustees were unanimous. They offered virtually no discussion except to thank the South Carolina General Assembly for its generosity in allowing this to happen.

Undergraduate academic fees are currently $15,120 a year for in-state students and $38,112 a year for out-of-state students. Graduate students, whose tuition was frozen in 2020-2021, face a 3 percent increase, resuming an annual "tiered" hike that was set in place some years ago, a Clemson spokesman said. This coming fall, in-state grad students will pay about $12,744 for top-tier programs such as transportation safety administration. Out-of-state grad students pay roughly double.

Fees for dining and housing will also go up just under 3 percent, in keeping with a proposal that administrators first briefed trustees on last fall.

"I know I speak for you for the administration for the entire Board of Trustees when I express our appreciation to the South Carolina General Assembly for their commitment to higher ed that they're demonstrating both in the CARES Act funding and the pending appropriations bill," Clemson trustees chairman Smyth McKissick said.

The University of South Carolina made a similar pledge to freeze undergraduate tuition more than half a year ago.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Clemson's vice president for finance and operations, Tony Wagner, outlined how a series of state allocations to the university, much of that targeting its response to the coronavirus pandemic, were critical to the school's ability to freeze tuition. These included:

$51 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in 2021.

$24 million to $44 million in one-time maintenance funding for the school.

$35.9 million in federal stimulus funding.

$5.3 million in appropriations to the Clemson's Public Service and Agriculture (PSA), a division that includes the school's extension services statewide.

A 2 percent tuition increase on undergraduates would have raised about $7.8 million in revenue, Wagner said.

"We are emerging from this pandemic incredibly strong," Clemson President Jim Clements told trustees, citing "new records" in student academic achievement, admissions, research and fundraising.

He said he also looks forward to a "more normal" fall in the classroom, at sporting events, with other activities.

The timing of the announcement in a called meeting comes as the state's legislative session is coming to a close and appropriations for next year largely worked out. The state's coffers are more full, lawmakers learned earlier this spring, than previously believed.