Clemson undergraduate enrollment up 3.3%, in contrast with national trend

Clemson University's fall enrollment numbers show a 2.3 percent increase compared to 2019.

As of Tuesday, 26,406 undergraduate and graduate students were enrolled at the school compared to 25,822 a year ago. The numbers were finalized this week, just before the Thanksgiving break.

Leading that growth were Clemson's 20,868 undergraduate students — 3.3 percent more than last year. Graduate school enrollment declined 1.6 percent.

Clemson's figures stand in contrast to national trends amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that overall undergraduate populations at U.S. colleges had shrunk this fall by 4 percent compared to a year ago, led by a 16.1 percent slide in freshman enrollment. The hit to private colleges has been worse, according to an August report from Inside Higher Ed. Furman University in Greenville is among private schools that are at least 10 percent short of their freshman enrollment goals this fall, according to the report.

Using data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the Wall Street Journal also reported that graduate school enrollment had ticked up 2.7 percent nationally.

“Despite the many challenges of the fall semester, the resilience and determination of our faculty, staff and students continues to show both the value of and the demand for a Clemson education," Clemson Provost Bob Jones said in a statement. "Our strategic approach to enrollment has allowed for the steady growth of the university while not sacrificing the quality and experience provided to our students.”

Keeping families apprised of the university’s COVID-19 response in terms of testing, but also in terms of in-person versus online teaching, has been part of Clemson’s strategy of maintaining enrollment. Clemson tests all of its on-campus students weekly for the coronavirus and requires employees and off-campus students to be tested about once a month. This has revealed about 5,000 cases of coronavirus on campus, but the positivity rate has remained at just over 1 percent.

Clemson also froze tuition for the 2020-2021 school year.

Though some of the state's schools — including Bob Jones University in Greenville — have announced similar tuition freezes next fall, Clemson's trustees are not expected to make a decision on the next school year until May or June, a school spokesman told The Post and Courier on Tuesday.

Still, the university appears cognizant of value for students amid a pandemic that has prevented many of them from attending classes in person. The campus will shut down completely at Thanksgiving, with students not returning until January. On Monday, the school sent a mass email informing students the school would refund 10 percent of room, unlimited dining, activity, transit, recreation and parking fees.

The email said the university anticipates providing fall refunds to 24,121 students.

In a statement, the university said it hopes to keep enrollment robust by focusing on in-state students and delivering an engaging "Clemson experience" to every student.

Two-thirds of Clemson's students are from South Carolina, and 97 percent of in-state applicants were offered a "path" to admission, according to the school, either as Clemson freshmen or through its "Bridge" program partnership with Tri-County Technical College. The Bridge program allows students to start at the Pendleton-based tech school and transfer to Clemson.

Clemson's release said 93.6 percent of last year's freshmen came back for a second year at Clemson and nearly 85 percent of undergraduates complete their degree after six years. That figure was 81 percent five years ago. The mean the six-year graduation rate among public universities nationally is about 50 percent.