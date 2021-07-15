Clemson to give $5.6m in employee bonuses propelled by enrollment growth, pandemic aid

CLEMSON — With Clemson University's growth in enrollment along with federal and state stimulus funding putting it in a strong fiscal position, the school's staff and faculty can expect a one-time bonus at the end of the month.

The Board of Trustees, which during its July 15 meeting elected its first female chairwoman, approved $5.6 million for the bonuses, along with a host of capital projects.

Approximately 5,200 of the university's faculty and staff — about 80 percent of the total headcount — can expect to see a one time, 1.5 percent bonuses after the board approved the program. The bonuses do not extend to part time or student employees.

The university's faculty and staff have "performed very, very well under difficult circumstance," Executive Vice President for Finance and Operations Tony Wagner said.

The school has not seen a bonus program like this in recent history. Wagner called it a "unique program" due to the "unique circumstances" of the pandemic.

The board elected Kim Wilkerson as the first woman chair. Wilkerson, South Carolina president and managing director for Bank of America, will serve a two-year term, succeeding Smyth McKissick III.

The board bid farewell to McKissick as his six-year tenure came to a close. University President James Clements called McKissick's time as leader of the board "an incredible run."

"From a personal standpoint, I look up to Chairman McKissick as a leader, and I know that he is a person that Thomas Green Clemson would be proud of," Clements said.

After thanking the board and the president for their comments, McKissick said that "serving on Clemson's Board of Trustees is a team sport."

The board also reviewed the 2021 fiscal year budget and approved the 2022 fiscal year budget, various capital projects that cost less than $5 million and other action items.

At the July 7 finance and facilities committee meeting, the university's chief financial officer, Rick Petillo presented the assessment of the 2021 fiscal year budget, deeming it "stronger than budgeted."

The university maintained strong enrollment, which resulted in a growth of tuition revenues, despite freezing tuition and mandatory fees for both the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. It also received $72 million of federal and state stimulus funding that offset the impacts to both revenue and expense sides of the budget.

The 2022 fiscal year budget is a "return to normal,", Petillo said at the finance and facilitates committee meeting. The university is "being intentional about the way that [they] do that," he added.

The board approved phase one and two for construction of five capital projects costing less than $5 million.

The five projects:

Elevator instillation at HoltzenDorff Hall: This $1.2 million ADA accessibility project funded by maintenance, repair and renovation funds is so an elevator can reach all the building's floors.

Realignment of Old Stadium Road and Williamson Road: This $4.2 million project funded by maintenance and stewardship funds will fix what is deemed an "unsafe" configuration of intersections.

Student entrepreneurial accelerator space/program: This will be funded by private gifts and maintenance and stewardship funds. It will modify two existing spaces to be a location for this program.

Reeves Football Operations Center Complex expansion: This $4.9 million project will be funded by athletics gifts and will renovate and expand the Reeves Elite Performance and Wellness Center's sports medicine and outdoor courts.

Poe indoor practice field addition: This $4.5 million project is also funded by athletics gifts and consists of new storage rooms and hydration stations on the east end of the facility. On the west end, it will include expanded restrooms, an NFL scout room, a multi-purpose press/media space, relocation of the applied science lab, NFL Locker room for recruiting and the new student athletic branding institute for student athlete use.

The board approved the establishment of a three phase construction budget for renovations to Memorial Stadium, which will amount to $65 million funded by athletic facilities revenue bonds and private gifts. Prior to this meeting, the board approved the concept to begin design renovations in October 2019 and state approvals were in November and December of 2019.

The first set of improvements to the stadium, expected to be completed by August 2022, include adding premium seating areas in club spaces, improving ADA accessibility and upgrading to a new video board. The second set of improvements will come about a year after and includes parking lot and football locker room renovations.

The board approved phase one design for the Alumni Center. The project, expected to be completed by 2024, consists of the construction of a 100,000 square foot building for university-related organizations like the Alumni Association, the admission office, among others.

The concept budget is about $1,020,000, funded by maintenance and stewardship funds. The entire project will cost about $45.8 million and will be funded by state institutional bonds and $10 million gift.

The board also approved a $21 million construction budget to relocate university facilities from campus. This project intends to create a safe environment for students in the middle of Clemson's campus while revitalizing the area with student-centered programs.