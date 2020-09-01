Civil asset forfeiture reform back on SC House radar after near miss in 2019

A state House subcommittee on Monday resurrected a longstanding effort to pass broad reform to the state’s civil asset forfeiture laws.

What shape that reform will take remains undecided.

The path to reform civil asset forfeiture seemed certain in February 2019 when more than 100 House members co-sponsored a bill to abolish the existing process for forfeiture through civil courts and replace it with a system where the seizure of assets would be tied to a criminal case.

That bill, model legislation from another state, even passed the House before it was quickly recalled due to language that didn’t reflect South Carolina’s legal system. Instead, a task force met over the course of several months last year to propose a new report.

Now, 19 months later, legislators on the House Civil Asset Reform Subcommittee discussed one proposal that would amend a current section of law and a second proposal that would involve a full-scale rework of the state’s forfeiture laws to create its own section of state code.

Whatever path legislators choose, subcommittee members and stakeholders were in agreement that some type of reform is needed.

Renewed efforts for forfeiture reform come amid a nationwide reckoning of police conduct, and following numerous incidents across the state involving misuse of taxpayer revenue, particularly by sheriffs.

Notably, Florence County Sheriff Kenny Boone, who for years organized the highly publicized Operation Strike Force, a highway interdiction along Interstate 95, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and misconduct charges after investigators found he’d spent thousands in narcotics funds on bicycle equipment, window tinting, baseball equipment, electronics and clothes.

In Greenville, as detailed in the Post and Courier’s Above the Law investigation, former Sheriff Will Lewis was convicted of misconduct in 2019 for using taxpayer money to pursue an affair with a subordinate, including a getaway to Charlotte. In a recorded phone call that became court evidence, Lewis laid bare his plan to use taxpayer funds for a second trip to Reno for a sheriff’s conference, saying, “I want to be able to sit around on the beach and drink on company time.” Lewis has appealed his conviction.

Rep. Cezar McKnight of Williamsburg, a subcommittee member, said he was concerned about the eroding trust in law enforcement after so many recent incidents.

“I don’t want to see another sheriff or another law enforcement person dragged in front of the TV for doing something that they had no business doing,” McKnight said.

Media coverage of forfeiture included a series by The Greenville News in early 2019 that found criminal charges weren’t filed in nearly 20 percent of all forfeiture cases in the state. Another 20 percent of cases never resulted in a conviction.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a justice system,” Chris Scalzo, 13th Circuit Public Defender based in Greenville, told the committee.

Police seized $18 million from residents over a three-year period, and at least 75 percent of forfeited assets were returned to the policy agency that made the seizure and could be used for any number of department expenses, the newspaper’s investigation found.

At its core, reform proposals debated Monday would shift forfeiture from a civil statute to criminal, with all of the constitutional protections that come with a criminal case. Subcommittee members discussed setting a minimum threshold for seeking forfeiture of money, from $500 to $1,500, and a minimum value to seize a vehicle of $2,500. Legislators also discussed setting strict limits on which cases could be adopted out to federal agencies, what to do with cash or property considered abandoned by its owner, and the need to have a preliminary hearing before a magistrate or judge any time property is seized by law enforcement.

In a shift from past reform attempts, law enforcement officials said there are specific aspects of the forfeiture law that should be changed.

Doug Barfield, an attorney with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, said setting minimum thresholds for seizures should be put into law. Often when police seize cash, it’s in small amounts that aren’t worth the time law enforcement spends prosecuting the case, he said.

The time it takes to resolve forfeiture cases should be sped up and the burden of proof should shift from the defendant to the prosecuting agency, Barfield said. He also advocated for a publicly-accessible way to track what has been seized and forfeited to police, and how forfeiture revenue is spent.

Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit solicitor over York and Union counties, said the majority of forfeiture abuse issues stem from rural police agencies trying to create revenue, or out of incompetence.

“These little agencies don’t have the experience,” Brackett said. When significant crimes occur in those towns, he said he hopes they call SLED to investigate, “Otherwise, Barney (Fife)’s investigating it.”

Brackett was one of five solicitors to give input to the House task force last year. The solicitors recommended tying any forfeiture case to a relevant criminal case. That way defendants would have access to an attorney or one would be provided and the state would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that property should be forfeited.

“I don’t know how much more protection we can build in?” Brackett said.

What is done with revenue for forfeitures still must be decided. Some states have sent it to unrelated agencies like the education department. Others have put it into the state general fund or created a system for police to apply for grants for drug-fighting investigations.

The legislative reform effort coincides with a challenge to the law’s constitutionality appealed to the state Supreme Court. Judge Steven John of the 15th Circuit Court halted all forfeiture cases in Horry and Georgetown counties when he ruled the state’s forfeiture law unconstitutional. The solicitor there, Jimmy Richardson, appealed the decision. The nationwide forfeiture reform advocacy law firm Institute for Justice has joined the defense in the case.

If the Supreme Court decides the state’s law is unconstitutional, it would force the legislature’s hand to rewrite its statute.

A date to hear the appeal hasn’t been set.