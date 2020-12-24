Christmas Day is Evelyn Beeson’s 100th birthday. Her advice? Listen to each other.

GREENVILLE — Evelyn Crews Beeson was born Dec. 25, 1920.
On Christmas, this central Florida native who spent her entire adult life watching Upstate South Carolina grow from a rural outback to a bustling metropolis — she hates Woodruff Road — turns 100.
The second youngest of 15, she shrugs off her birthday. Presents are unnecessary. She hasn't bought a new outfit in five years. Her youngest son, Joey, said his mother has always been a "giver," her birthday hardly mentioned.
"There was such a large family, you hardly noticed," Evelyn said of her birthday growing up. "It was a time to celebrate the Lord, not me."
The coronavirus pandemic has dampened what would have been a bigger celebration but the Beeson family this year to added birthday cake to the Christmas menu.
Evelyn, Joey says, is "the rock" of a family that has had a tremendous impact on the Upstate. Her husband, civil engineer Jim Beeson, helped established water utilities throughout the region in the 1950s. Her younger sons, Joey and John Beeson, who founded Mark III Properties in the mid 1970s, have developed thousands of residential lots and houses in the Upstate. And several of Evelyn's siblings who followed her to the Upstate in the 1940s and '50s prospered in the propane business.
"She was the foundation," Joey said.
Seated earlier this month at Joey's home in Greenville, Evelyn admitted she cannot see or hear very well. She is witty but she says she doesn't write things down. She remembers.
"Everything is in here … and in here,” she said, pointing to her head and to her heart.
Her roots were humble.
In 1920s rural Florida, Evelyn shared a bed with an older sister on the 40-acre cattle and citrus farm that her father, Joseph Crews, and brothers ran. The only real-estate she commanded there was the seat she was assigned at the dinner table. The Crews farm was 4 miles outside of Wauchula, the soon-to-be seat of the new Hardee County. This was frontier country, 60 miles inland from Sarasota.
"We never ate store-bought food," Evelyn said.
They rationed staples like sugar and bought more land over time. When Evelyn was nine, the stock market crashed 1,200 miles away, but her family barely felt it. They had a vegetable garden, pigs and chickens. Their groves produced lemons, tangerines, grapefruit, oranges, kumquats and avocados. Her brothers could drive along a row of trees and know by sight how many crates the fruit would fill. Meat sales paid for cloth in town. Cash was scarce.
"We didn't have a lot of rice or macaroni, but we had plenty of potatoes," she said.
The Crews children could do things kids in town couldn't, she said. At 11, Evelyn was driving her dad's pickup truck. She'd figured it out by watching him.
"He wanted us all to learn everything," she said.
The family's home hosted dances and ice cream socials. Their big living room had a Grafanola, a pipe organ and a piano, and the seven girls all played. The family's battery-powered radio was reserved for freeze reports.
"My father allowed dancing and fellowship with other young people," she said.
In town, which doubled in size to 2,500 by 1930, the Beeson family ran a drug store with a soda fountain. The Beesons were college-educated and college-bound. That's where Evelyn met Jim.
"He was a good man," Evelyn said. "He had a good heart."
Both attended Wauchula High School, where she finished in 1938.
She went to nursing school and worked at Tampa Municipal Hospital while Jim was at University of Alabama. He finished in 1941, and by year's end, the United States was at war with Germany and Japan. Jim Beeson, who was in ROTC at Alabama, graduated a second lieutenant and joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
They married on Christmas Eve 1941 and that night drove to Fort Benning, Ga., where Jim was the officer on call. He found someone else to stand in that first night. Eleven months later they were in Joplin, Mo., when Jim Jr. was born.
Family life lasted six months before Evelyn's husband was shipped to Africa for desert training, an officer in the 40th Engineer Battalion. Jim rose quickly, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel with command over 1,000 men by age 25. The engineers built bridges for advancing troops under generals Mark Clark and George Patton in Sicily and southern France. Then they turned around and blew the bridges up.
"I didn't see him for almost three years," she said.
When Jim returned home in 1945, Evelyn said, he associated civil engineering with war and death and resolved to leave the field. In January 1946, the young family moved to Liberty, S.C. It was a Monday. The following Sunday, Evelyn walked down the aisle of Liberty First Baptist Church with her son and husband.
Several of her siblings followed soon thereafter. A sister, Mary Bailey Finney, would become mayor of Liberty in the 1960s. A brother, J.C. Crews, would become mayor of Seneca.
But Jim was miserable, she said, until he found a new mission. He noticed the wells in rural Upstate South Carolina were going dry.
"It perked his interest," she said.
In 1951, he established Beeson Engineering and over the next decade helped launch more than a dozen water companies in the region. He built tanks and distribution lines that operate to this day. She names them: Big Creek, Starr-Iva, Broadway, Hammond, Powdersville, Sandy Springs, Blue Ridge, Easley-Central, Six Mile and Three and Twenty, among others.
"He would always pull for the underdog," her son Joey said of his dad.
Evelyn, meanwhile, applied her nursing education gratis for decades on family and neighbors. She took calls at every hour and left for days at a time tending to the sick. She "cooked and toted" food and sat up with dying.
"I always had a knack for taking care of people," she said, "especially sick people."
The Beesons had three more children. All four graduated from Liberty High School and all went to college.
"We stressed education and saw that they had every opportunity to go to college and take care of themselves, their families and their communities," Evelyn said.
Today, Evelyn's two younger sons, Joey and John, live in the Greenville area and her oldest, Jim, Jr., a retired commercial developer and contractor, calls every night for a word and a prayer from Florida. Her daughter, Margaret, developed multiple sclerosis at age 16 and died in 1998, under her mother's care.
Evelyn moved into an assisted living facility in Five Forks after her husband's death in 2005.
She jokes about enjoying the time "not doing anything" and focuses on her eight grandchildren, her many great-grandchildren all over the country, and one great-great-grandchild.
Asked her advice to her progeny, she said not much, owing to their being "so much smarter than me."
Be aware of things around you and learn, she said after thinking a moment.
"Be a part of where you are."
"Be content.”