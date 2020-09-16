Chicken Wars: Upstate will decide fate of Chick-fil-A's new Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich

Just more than a year after the Popeye's chicken sandwich caused a frenzy across the country, Chick-fil-A has introduced a novel addition in the Chicken Wars.
And its fate will be decided by Upstate and Asheville area residents.
The chain on Monday unveiled the "Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich" to select locations for testing throughout the region, including restaurants in Greenville, Greer, Simpsonville, Mauldin and Spartanburg.
The new sandwich includes the original Chick-fil-A filet, but drizzled with honey, pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapenos on a toasted bun.
It's available while supplies last.
Chuck Church, who operates Chick-fil-A's Woodruff Road location, said his restaurant will begin actively promoting the sandwich next week, but it's already been popular with customers.
"We think it's a great addition," Church said. "It's seasonal, so it might not be on the menu forever, but it depends on what happens on the test. We're going to do our best to promote it to get it on the map and let people try it. We think it speaks for itself."
The take on the sandwich is a first: Chick-fil-A senior culinary developer Stuart Tracy said in a statement announcing the addition that it was the chain's first seasonal variation on its original sandwich.
What's it taste like?
A reporter with the Post and Courier Greenville tried the new sandwich.
The verdict: A hint of sweetness from the honey will be familiar to anyone who's had the restaurant's chicken minis, and the pickled jalapenos offer a subtle zest balanced by the slightly melted pimento cheese.