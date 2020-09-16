Chicken Wars: Upstate will decide fate of Chick-fil-A's new Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich

Greenville, SC (29601)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.