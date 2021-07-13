Chance to build again: Anderson University names Bobby Lamb its first football head coach

The Anderson University Trojans introduced former Furman and Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb as the university’s head football coach for its inaugural football program, which is expected to compete in NCAA Division II in 2024.

Lamb, a former Furman University quarterback, has 108-79 record in his two head coaching stints.

Now, he will have the chance to start a college football program from scratch for the second time.

After a successful run at Furman from 2002-2010 where he took the university to the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs four times, he was hired to restart a Mercer football program that had been dormant for 70 years.

Lamb led Mercer to 10 wins in its first season in 2013, which set an NCAA record for the most wins by a collegiate program in its first season.

Most recently, Lamb was an analyst on staff of one of his former quarterbacks at Furman, Billy Napier, at the University of Louisiana.

Anderson held a press conference to officially announce Lamb as coach on July 13.

“Coach Bobby Lamb is a man of faith and integrity, and he is the perfect fit to lead our football program,” Anderson president Evans Whitaker said. “He will help mold our student-athletes into men who represent Anderson University well on the field, in the classroom and in our community.”

Anderson University announced in 2019 that it planned to add intercollegiate football as its next sports offering.

Melvin Younts, a longtime Upstate philanthropist, donated $3 million as a challenge gift for the university to raise an additional $3 million to support the program.

Two weeks ago, the university announced a $1 million, 25-year naming-rights agreement with federal credit union Spero Financial to create Spero Financial Field at Dr. Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium.

The stadium will host men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's soccer, campus activities and community events in addition to home football games.

Lamb and the Trojans will compete as a member of the South Atlantic Conference.