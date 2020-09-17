Central Greenville County under flood advisory as water spills into low-lying areas

Greenville, SC (29601)

Today

Periods of rain. High 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.