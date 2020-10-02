Brilliant fall colors predicted, proving once again that trees don't care what year it is

If 2020 were a color, it would be a shade called 'dystopia.'

A mix and clash of red and blue and black and white. Or perhaps just invisible, like the virus that has upended the world.

But amid it all, there is some good at hand, at least in the Upstate of South Carolina. News of a different tone entirely.

The fall colors. They’re going to be great.

Those gray skies that dropped an ungodly amount of rain this summer are the reason why.

Every year, Clemson University's Don Hagan gives his fall colors forecast for the southern Appalachia region — and the forest ecologist doesn't always have good news.

Leaves don't "turn" red or yellow. The green the leaves hold in summer simply disappears. The leaves reveal their true selves on their way to dying. If trees are dried out from lingering drought conditions, they tend to show their colors early and muted, an untimely gloominess when temperatures have yet to turn cool and crisp.

This year, the rain came ... and kept coming.

So far this year, nearly 10 inches more rain has fallen at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport than falls in an average complete year, according to National Weather Service data.

The Upstate, with 59 inches of rain and a quarter of the year still to go, isn't far short of the wettest year in recent memory — nearly 70 inches in 2013 — and the fourth-wettest over the course of more than a century.

And unlike last year, when temperatures were still in the low 90s as October began, the cool nights have more or less set in for good and are only getting colder.

That mix could make for a dramatic reveal, Hagan said.

“We had enough rainfall during the summertime where these trees aren’t really going into the fall with much drought stress — but with these cooler temperatures that we have right now, we can expect to start seeing those colors developing pretty quickly over the coming weeks,” he said.

The wave is beginning to descend from the mountaintops of the Blue Ridge and will continue at a rate of about 1,000 feet per week, he said.

A week ago, the trees were markedly green toward the valley in an area he observed on the Blue Ridge Parkway south of Asheville, more so than years previous when colors began to turn in mid-September.

With temperatures dropping as forecast in the near-term, the colors should be striking.

“They tend to turn early, especially when it’s a drier year,” Hagan said. “But we’ve had plenty of rainfall this year, all the trees pretty much still have all of their leaves, so I think once those colors really start to change in the coming weeks, you could potentially see a very vibrant palate of colors all across the landscape with that full spectrum all the way from yellow to purple."

The wave should reach the Upstate in full color late this month and early November.

Precisely how spectacular the show will be rests on two prime factors yet to be determined: temperature and cloudiness.

Bright, sunny fall days help develop the colors fully as the season progresses.

Cooler nights help, though this year is a La Nina season, a climate trend that is foretold by the temperature of the water in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America. Its sibling, El Nino, is a bit more famous for the warm and wet winters it brings to the American South.

In the case of fall colors, La Nina is associated with warmer fall temperatures, Hagan said, which could draw out the color season more gradually.

The colors could last longer, though perhaps not quite as bright.

Either way, 2020 might not be so thoroughly dismal after all.