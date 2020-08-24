Back to school in a whole new way: Greenville resumes class, distanced, virtual and masked

Monday was the first day of classes for children in Greenville County, but the vast majority of them were not in a school building.

Sammy James, 4, teared up and hugged his mommy before breaking away in front of East North Street Academy early Monday and walking inside with a teacher.

Fifth-grader Palmer Church had an "uh oh" moment in his mom's car halfway to school — he had forgotten his school-issued laptop.

These might have been normal scenes on any first day in the largest school district in South Carolina. But across Greenville County, these and other moments also subtly reflected the singularity of school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sammy's mommy in another year would have been able to walk him into the school. And Palmer would normally have a couple weeks to get used to the laptop before being entrusted with taking it home. He and tens of thousands of other public school students last week received their Chromebooks early during a first-ever orientation in preparation for at-home learning.

East North Street Academy's halls were quiet on Monday. Some buses carried just two or three students. Under a conservative attendance plan that places fewer than a quarter of students in a school building at any one time, Sammy and Palmer were among just 13,500 of the district's nearly 77,000 students to spend time in a brick-and-mortar school on Monday. "Social distancing" was an oft-repeated refrain during the morning routine and school announcements.

About 40,000 students, like Alison Trainer's two daughters, first-grader Sofia and second-grader Marisa, finished their school work on a computer at the family's kitchen table and will attend classes at Summit Drive Elementary one day later in the week.

Another 23,000, like Andrea Martin Bowles' three daughters, J.L. Mann senior Madlyn and Woodmont High sophomores Gabriella and Savannah, will take all of their classes online this year through the district's virtual academy. They spent the day at home in their respective bedrooms.

Stephanie Pierce, a reading interventionist, stood in front of East North Street Academy to help shepherd children inside early Monday. Stickers of a tiny school bus and school supplies decorated her face shield — a variation, she said, of decorating her classroom door. Watching 4- and 5-year-olds climb out of cars with masks on, her thoughts wandered to her own kids, now grown, she said.

"It's so scary for these precious babies," she said.

On Monday, about 100 kids arrived for classes at East North Street Academy instead of the usual 770, said Dawn Hooker, the school's principal.

At Greenville High School, just 325 attended classes in person on Monday, Principal Jason Warren said. The school normally holds 1,600.

But Warren said seeing students on Monday, even at a smaller number, was encouraging after such a long break.

“To have any of them back was a great thing,” he said. “I’ll take one day a week over no days. It was like the building came alive again for the first time in five months.”

Some classes had two students in the classroom, others five or 10 or 12. All were laid out to maintain a six foot distance between people in the room.

"Criss-cross, applesauce, put your pockets on the dot," said kindergarten teacher Holly Bolling to the three students seated in front of her Monday at East North Street Academy. Dots on the carpet, spaced apart from each other, marked where the children would sit all year.

“We have to stay apart from each other so we don’t get sick,” Bolling explained. “That’s why you are each sitting on a dot. That dot is yours.”

For some students, the hybrid schedules proved too complicated on day one. Only those whose last names begin with A through D were supposed to attend in-person classes on Monday. Tuesday is for students whose last names start with E through K. It’s L through Q on Wednesday, and Thursday is set aside for R through Z. No students will be in schools on Fridays.

At Greenville High, a reporter spotted a few students heading back to their cars after realizing they had shown up on the wrong day.

But once the dust settled, every teacher and parent The Post and Courier reached out to on Monday said the day went well.

“The teachers were great,” said Bowles, who lives in Simpsonville. “The girls got a lot of information, and the Chromebooks worked fine.”

She said her daughters were fully engaged with virtual academy classes from the start of the high school day at 8:45 a.m. until online classes wrapped at 3:15 p.m. Bowles heard their voices through bedroom doors engaging with teachers and other students all day. One daughter broke away for cosmetology classes at the Donaldson Career Center and returned to finish her other classes online.

For children on the hybrid schedule, the experience was less rigorous as self-directed assignments arrived via email and Google Classroom. At the elementary- and middle-school levels, kids who started early were finished before lunch.

Trainer, who picked up her two daughters from the daylong “Fine Arts Club” at the Dance Without Limits studio on Pelham Road at 3 p.m., said she had not expected work on the first day to be difficult. Still, she said she will track her daughters’ progress and book extra lessons privately if she gets a sense they are not learning enough this year. Trainer, a single parent, is an opera professor at Furman and cannot stay at home with the girls while teaching. The virtual academy was not an option for her.

"I don't want them to miss out," she said.

Palmer's mother, Brandi Church, paused for a few moments to talk to a reporter after she dropped her youngest off at East North Street Academy. Seated next to her was Palmer’s older brother, Levi, whom she next needed to drop off at Greenville Middle. Church’s oldest son waited at home for a ride to Eastside High. Palmer’s dad was bringing the forgotten laptop.

“The hardest thing for me is having to be a parent and a teacher,” Church said. “Being a mom and having to be a disciplinarian as a mom because they are my children, but also on the flip side having to be the disciplinarian as a teacher. That’s a lot, you know? And let’s face it, I’m not really equipped. I had a hard time doing fifth-grade math last year, and I have a college education. It’s different. I say, ‘Carry the 1,’ and they are like, ‘Carry the 1? What are you talking about?’”

The first day of school proved hardest for the little ones and their parents. The school district is banning most visitors to minimize risk of COVID-19 infections. Parents in past years congregated and shared stories during the school’s annual “Sip and Sob” in East North Street Academy’s cafeteria. This year they simply climbed back into their cars and drove away.

“I won’t see him until I get off work,” Sammy's mom, Brandy James, said.

Bolling has about 15 students enrolled in her K4 class. Three sat before her on Monday, their backpacks stowed among a row of mostly empty cubbies. She started the day with a “Good Morning” song and a “Shake Our Sillies Out” song, jumping and dancing to engage the girl and two boys from behind a mask and face shield. One boy stood mostly still. Another danced along happily.

“No hugs, handshakes or touching,” she later read from a Powerpoint presentation her principal prepared for all teachers to go over that morning. “I’m going to tell you, Ms. Bolling is having a really hard time with that. Because I really just want to hug you. And hopefully one day soon I get to hug you.”

“When coronavirus is gone!” answered kindergartner Josiah Duck.