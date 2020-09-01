As November elections approach, Clemson's troll hunters work to protect presidential debates

A pair of Clemson University associate professors are building a team to "out" Internet trolls as the 2020 presidential debates get underway in September ahead of the November general election.

Darren Linvill and Patrick Warren, whose specialties respectively are communications and microeconomics, have built a national following since 2018 for their work together on spotting and understanding what Linvill called “online disseminators of disinformation.”

“We are trying to establish Clemson as the go-to place for understanding inauthentic behavior on social media,” Warren said.

In a presentation Tuesday to a research committee of Clemson trustees, Linvill and Warren said they have been tapped by the Committee on Presidential Debates to spot fake accounts ahead of and during the Trump-Biden debates this fall.

Warren said fake accounts in the 2016 election targeted presidential debates in particular.

“(Trolls) made moves to highlight certain conversations … and disrupt conversations that were happening during the 2016 debate,” Warren said. “We are working with the commission to make sure this doesn’t happen this year.”

Warren likened the effort to a massive game of whack-a-mole, but one in which the playbook is constantly changing.

The pair built their original base of knowledge around the Internet Research Agency based in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the social media users employed there to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The Post and Courier has followed the researchers’ work closely over the past year, documenting how they used the university’s social media listening center to collect and read millions of tweets by known Internet trolls to establish patterns of behavior.

More than individual actors, their work has identified coordinated messaging strategies, they said. Other state actors have started their own campaigns, they said, but Russia remains the most sophisticated backer of disinformation because of its focus on amplifying differences among U.S. citizens. Chinese disinformation, Linvill said, is more about promoting their own national priorities.

"China is for China," Linvill said. "All of the content I've seen that's attributed to China is sort of defensive in nature, and it's focused on issues that are important to China. It's focused on things like Hong Kong, COVID, you know, economic issues related to the United States. China cares what you think about China. And Russia cares about what you think about your neighbor. They are much more offensive in nature."

Linvill and Warren's work has continued and expanded with partnerships with U.S. national security, policy makers, social media platforms and a range of publications in the U.S. and abroad. This past spring, Linvill and Warren teamed up with CNN correspondents to out a group of Russian-trained internet trolls on Twitter that were acting through a fake non-governmental agency headquartered in Ghana.

“They are getting more creative every day,” Linvill said. “They are spreading their risk out to other countries, and they are not slowing down. They are speeding up.”

Because more people like Linvill and Warren are watching now, they said, Russia has also gotten more subtle. In 2016, a Russian troll paid for Facebook ads in Rubles and launched a Twitter account posing as the Tennessee GOP. Linvill said they appear to be creating smaller, more moderately influential accounts now that stay below the radar.

For help spotting trolls online, Linvill and Warren plan in mid-September to launch an online tool called “Spot the Troll” that will help people identify markers of inauthenticity on their own, Warren said.

“We want to solve this problem from both ends at the same time,” Warren said. “So, ‘Spot the Troll’ is coming soon.”

In a couple of weeks the pair will launch a new institution on campus through the Watt Family Innovation Center to teach anyone who wants to learn how to spot a troll.

“We’re really excited to bring this opportunity to bring what we know to a broader audience and to learn new things from people with other areas of expertise,” he said. “Again, we see that as an opportunity to attack this problem from both ends.”

To influence behavior online, Linvill said, trolls identify real users along the range of the political spectrum in the United States and amplify their views to sow acrimony. Trolls work within the Black Lives Matter and Latino communities, as well as among supporters of President Donald Trump, to push ideologies in two extreme directions.

"With respect to any divisive social issue where there's extremely strong opinions on both sides that's a golden opportunity for motivated actors to intervene in order to decrease social cohesion," Warren said.

Doing this, Linvill said, makes it more and more difficult every day for Americans to find compromise in the middle.

The work of inauthentic social media users is not limited to Russia, Linvill said, and pointed to the work of state actors who have learned from the Russian model in places such as Iran and China. It happens close to home too, Linvill said.

“This is important for obvious reasons for civil discourse and right and wrong, but it’s also important for Clemson’s brand,” Linvill told The Post and Courier. “You can’t overlook that. You don’t want these voices to be associated with your institution.”

In June, Clemson administrators spotted a teen-ager in Ohio who was posing as a Clemson student on Twitter and making racist comments.

“I do want to thank you and Patrick publicly because that was a very tense time,” Clemson President Jim Clements said. “There were so many things on social media, some of which were true and not good. And some that were fake like this.”

Clements called Warren in the middle of the night, Linvill said, for help in figuring out what was going on, and the professors were able to identify the account as fake in short order.

“The problem with social media that you will see is once it’s out there, people believe it,” Clements said. “There were so many people saying, ‘How could you have a student at Clemson like this?’”