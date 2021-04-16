As Furman honors first Black student with statue, some students hope for greater change

A statue of Furman University's first Black student, Joseph Vaughn, was unveiled as the focal point of the new Joseph Vaughn Plaza in front of the James B. Duke Library.

“We very purposefully placed it here, in the center of campus, the most prominent and heavily-trafficked part of Furman,” said Furman President Elizabeth Davis during the April 16 ceremony.

Vaughn was a member of the Baptist Student Union, ROTC, the Collegiate Educational Service Corps, the Southern Student Organizing Committee and the cheerleading squad. He graduated cum laude in 1968 with degrees in French and English. He taught English in the Greenville County school system until 1969 and served as president of the Greenville County Association of Teachers and the South Carolina Education Association. He died in 1991.

The statue was made by sculptor Steven Whyte, who watched the ceremony from his studio in Carmel, Calif.

Vaughn showed bravery coming to Furman as the first Black student. He once found a noose on his residence hall room door.

"[The statue] represents a turning point in civil rights and racial justice — for Furman, for Greenville and the Upstate, and for South Carolina," said Ed Good, chair of Furman's Board of Trustees, who attended Furman when Vaughn was there.

Marcus Tate, a former Furman student and cousin of Vaughn, said when he attended the university there were events to raise awareness about racism but it never went beyond that.

"Now, there is a statue and plaza representing Furman’s consistent move forward in emphasizing that the only color that matters here on this campus is purple," he said.

Some Black students currently at Furman who attended the ceremony felt conflicted. They were happy to see Vaughn honored but wanted to see more action to make Black students feel welcomed and to combat microaggressions — everyday slights aimed at historically marginalized groups.

Kyndall Shaw, Amari Hill and Sabria Bowman had front seats for the ceremony while working on homework at a table on the library's front porch.

"It's a great step in the right direction honoring the first Black student, but they're not taking correct steps to actively advocate for Black students on campus," Bowman said. Her friends agreed.

For the fall semester of 2019, Furman had 2,629 undergraduate students — 6 percent were Black, and 80 percent white.

Myrella Samuels, who attended Furman 10 years ago, drove from Spartanburg for the ceremony.

"A lot of things happened here that were very damaging," she said. "There was a portion of time here where I was terrified."

Samuels said it is hard to address subtle racism, such as someone assuming Black students aren't as smart as white students. "And the problem is only magnified when you leave Furman and enter the real world," she said.

Samuels ran into her former band student at Spartanburg High School, Makala Fuller, at the ceremony. Fuller said she is the only Black student in the chemistry department.

Fuller was disappointed at the turnout for the ceremony, which drew about 100 attendees. It was an opportunity for her fellow students to show their support with the unveiling scheduled during a 30-minute period on Friday when classes aren't scheduled, she said. She is helping plan a campus concert event which already has significantly more interest from students.

"Change has to come from the majority but it's the minority pushing for change," she said.

Fuller said she would like to see a resource center on campus for Black students to process racial trauma. Furman currently has a Task Force on Slavery and Justice, which recommended the creation of the statue and plaza.

“The Furman University that stood in the 1960s is not the Furman University that stands here today,” said Qwameek Bethea, president of Furman's NAACP chapter, at the ceremony. “But we must not let his legacy of change go unanswered.”