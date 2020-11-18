As coronavirus surges, Greenville County schools face substitute teacher shortage

In March, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down public schools for the remainder of the academic year, Greenville County Schools had a pool of 1,642 substitute teachers.

Of that number, 900 have not worked so far this fall, Superintendent Burke Royster said Tuesday.

"They didn't resign," Royster said. "They didn't move to inactive status. They just aren't taking jobs."

That has left the school district with just 700 active subs even as positive cases of coronavirus in the Greenville area have surged to an average of 184 new cases per day since Nov. 4. Of the 10 worst single-day case counts for Greenville County since the pandemic began, five have been in the past two weeks.

The district has roughly 6,000 teachers.

"Quite frankly," Royster said of last year's substitute pool, "1,642 wasn't enough some days."

Royster delivered this information to Greenville County Schools trustees during their regular board meeting Tuesday night.

Heading into flu season and with families gathered for the holidays, Royster said the district faces the real possibility this winter of not having enough adults around to keep every school's doors open. The school district has recruited another 129 subs in recent weeks, Royster said, and recruiters are contacting college education majors set to graduate in December. He said the district is also taking applications.

Even as cases are going up and staffing shortages persist, the district announced Monday it would begin to bring middle schools back to full daily attendance before the Thanksgiving break. Elementary schools returned to five-day, face-to-face instruction earlier this month, and the district also has a plan to increase high-school attendance to three or four days a week. Currently, high school students attend classes in person two days a week, at most.

"All that is predicated on us continuing to post reasonable (infection) numbers within our system, our ability to staff our schools, and assuming there is not a skyrocketing spread of the virus after Thanksgiving and Christmas, which a number of people are predicting may occur," Royster said.

Trustees Derek Lewis and Michelle Goodwin Calwile said parents are questioning them about the wisdom of reopening middle schools just now.

Lewis said he got 40 emails following the district's announcement on Monday.

"Two-thirds were from parents who said, 'Wait a minute, this isn't what we signed up for,'" Lewis said.

Trustee Pat Sudduth, who requested an update directly from public health experts, questioned whether teachers were consulted enough on their comfort level with the attendance plan, and trustee Debi Bush asked about the availability of coronavirus tests for faculty and staff. Clemson University tests its on-campus students twice a week, as well as on-campus staff and faculty at least once a week. Royster said tests are covered by insurance and available at PRISMA, which has expanded its testing hours.

"We have to balance what teachers are comfortable with and what is the best thing to do for students," Royster said. "We will not do anything to threaten their safety."

The impetus for increasing face-to-face instruction, Royster said, has been a drop in academic performance and the district's creative use of plexiglass barriers and alternative classroom space to keep kids socially distanced at full attendance.

At last week's committee of the whole meeting, Royster revealed that kids are failing classes at a much higher rate this year compared to 2019. Seventeen percent of children who attend school in person at least part of the time are failing a class, compared to 7 percent a year ago. The statistics are more stark for fully virtual students, 34 percent of whom are failing at least one class this year.

Kids who are falling behind are attending remediation sessions on Fridays and after school, Royster said. At the same time, teachers are following up with students on missing assignments to see if they can pull up their mid-term grades.

Results of so-called "benchmarking tests" will also be available for board review at its Dec. 8 committee of the whole meeting, Royster said. These results will tell educators whether students, regardless of grades, are learning the material. Based on preliminary analysis of those test results, Royster said, the kids appear to be doing OK.

"There is not a parallel huge drop like there was with the grades," Royster said.

"The grades dropped because work had not been turned in?" Lewis said.

"That appears to be a driving factor, yes," Royster said.

Royster said his administrative staff is constantly collecting data to assess whether keeping schools open is safe. By one metric — cases per 100,000 — he said the district continues to perform better than the community at large.

As of Nov. 11, the two-week incident rate within the school district — where kids outnumber adults seven to one — was 206.2. For Greenville County as a whole, it was 405.5. While cases surged 25 percent in the county, they ticked up 2 percent within the district. The district is in regular contact with the PRISMA and Bon Secours hospital systems to make sure bed capacity also remains adequate for the community.

"It's a healthier environment in terms of COVID spread to be in the classroom than to be out in the general public," trustee Lisa Wells said.

For families uncomfortable with the district's attendance plan, Royster said his staff is reopening the waiting list for the district's virtual academy. About 22,000 students opted before the school year started to take all their classes online.

Royster said his staff is also trying to recruit four new middle-school teachers for the virtual academy.

"It's going to be awfully hard," Royster said, "but we might be able to get some mid-term graduates."