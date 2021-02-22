Artisphere returns this spring, heralding a 're-opening' of downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — The popular Artisphere festival, a springtime rite of passage in downtown Greenville, will resume after being canceled last year — though it will still have the markings of a COVID-19 world.

The festival will take place on its usual Mother's Day weekend, May 7-9.

It will be a different experience this year.

For one, it will be a gated event to control crowd flow, and it will be confined — just for this year — completely within the West End historic district along South Main Street, Artisphere executive director Kerry Murphy said at a Feb. 22 press conference announcing the plans.

The effort to control the spread of coronavirus canceled last year's festival and forced organizers to conduct a virtual event in the fall. By that time, Murphy said, their way to make a living had been dismantled.

The festival typically sees about 70,000 patrons and is estimated to have a $9.1 million economic impact.

"The creative industry — artists, musicians, performers alike — their livelihoods came to a crashing halt last spring," she said. "And by the time we reconnected with them in the fall for our virtual experience, they had lost upwards of 75 to 80 percent of their annual revenue. While it is our hope that we can help them get back on their feet, it is not without an uncompromising commitment to public safety."

That means not only a controlled number of patrons, but also a mandate to wear masks.

Mayor Knox White, who spoke at the announcement and said the festival is a "great way to reopen downtown," said that city police will be enforcing the mask requirement.

The decision to go on with Artisphere this year draws from the success of the downtown Saturday Market, which was allowed to reopen at the beginning of summer with successful social distancing protocols.

During that weekly event, White said, most participants were compliant, except to perhaps lower their masks to speak. Police routinely instructed them to put them back over their face, he said.

The city's wintertime Ice on Main event proved successful, too, with timed appointments.

A similar type method will be used for Artisphere, where more than 100 juried visual artists selected from a pool of 999 applicants will be featured.

Tickets will be limited to a 2 1/2-hour time slot.

While walk-up tickets will be available, organizers say the festival will run most smoothly if tickets are reserved beforehand online. The reservation cost is $5, which will be given back to the ticket holder at the gate in exchange for a $5 credit to buy art.

When a time slot comes to an end, the entire crowd will be cleared to ensure proper count, Murphy said.

For this year only, the festival that typical stretches from River Street at the Army and Navy Store along Main Street past City Hall will operate within the West End — from River Street to Markley Street at Fluor Field.