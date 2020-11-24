Arrest made 5 years after man was found shot to death in Greenville house fire

As Parker District firefighters worked to control the blaze at a house on Greenville County's Michael Drive in late October 2015, they found Cecil "Sandy" Morris dead in the basement of his home.

But it wasn't fire or smoke inhalation that killed the 57-year-old man. Inspection of the body found that he had been shot to death, likely at some point earlier that month.

A homicide investigation began and remained open for more than 5 years.

That changed on Friday, when Morris' roommate at the time, 45-year-old Jason Travis Merrill, was arrested in Brevard, N.C., and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, arson and financial transaction card fraud, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference Tuesday.

Shortly after Morris' body was found, investigators discovered his car was missing and located it within 24 hours in Brevard, at the home of one of Merrill's family members. Investigators couldn't find Merrill.

Morris' family and neighbors told investigators at the time that he had expressed fear of his roommate before he was killed. But detectives did not have "enough forensic evidence at the time to solidify probable cause" to arrest Merrill at the time, Lewis said Tuesday.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

When cold case investigators reexamined the case this year, they learned Merrill had pending warrants alleging he had fraudulently added his name to Morris' credit accounts in 2016. They also learned that he flew to California immediately following Morris' death in mid-October 2015 and returned two days before the house was set ablaze. He was in possession of Morris' car in the days after he returned to Greenville County, Lewis said.

Investigators believe he went back to the house and set it on fire.

A motive for the the slaying has not been determined.

Lewis said he was hopeful Merrill's arrest would bring closure to Morris' family after half a decade of not knowing who killed their loved one.

"Everybody deserves answers," he said.

Lewis said the break in the case comes after he reorganized the Sheriff's Office cold case unit and moved experienced homicide detectives to the team. The Sheriff's Office currently has more than 100 open cold cases.