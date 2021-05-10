Apartments, retail planned for Greenville neighborhood near massive County Square project

GREENVILLE — It's uncommon to see multiple wooded acres in the downtown area but a family-owned property group for decades has bought land and patiently waited.

Now, Stone Property Management is preparing to build a mixed-use complex in the heart of the historic Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood.

“We've invested into this property for three generations,” said David Stone, the company's president. “We have been taking our time waiting for the right moment. We believe the moment is now to start developing on the properties that we’ve so long been acquiring.”

The project plan, three buildings spread across five acres and various parcels, includes 179 apartments and retail space that Stone said would be inhabited by locally-based "vibrant tenants."

The site sits between Church and Howe streets. The most-prominent visual would be a six-story building at the corner of Church and Haynie streets.

The project must get the approval of the city's Planning Commission for a multi-family development. A public hearing is May 20.

On May 6, renderings of the project were presented to the city's Design Review Board for informal design feedback. Board members generally agreed that the design could be less "monolithic" and more colorful.

Larry Barthelemy, a partner in Greenville-based ADC Engineering, told the board that the project is designed to fit the master plan long in place for the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood and to provide pedestrian connectivity both within the development and for the community.

The plans come just as the $1 billion redevelopment of County Square gets under way a few blocks north. That project will ultimately transform 40 acres of what is now mostly county services conducted from an old shopping mall. Construction has already begun on a 5-story, $66.8 million administrative office building for the county at the intersection of Church Street and University Ridge.

Meanwhile, a consultant hired by the city is drafting a "South Downtown Master Plan" that will update the 2002 Haynie-Sirrine plan. A draft is expected for presentation on June 24.

The Stone project will feel the wave of change radiating outward from County Square.

As part of the County Square project, developer RocaPoint Partners plans to build a new street through the neighborhood that would connect directly to the apartment development.

Three of four options have been presented that would create a new street from Dunbar Street to Howe Street running through what is now a parking lot beside The Preserve at Logan Park, a senior housing facility. Part of the plans would eliminate or move a small pocket park named after Black educator Ella Mae Logan, who was a fixture in the community.

Residents in the neighborhood and members of the City Council have been at odds with the county over what they say is a lack of communication and a desire to preserve the park.

RocaPoint partner Phil Mays told The Post and Courier that the County Square project will involve months of study of how to divert traffic and that the developer will communicate with stakeholders.

The new street would create a third main exit from the project, which is expected to add 1,100 more trips per day on city streets.

Nathaniel Cary contributed to this story.