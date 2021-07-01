Anderson County's library system drops late fees, joining national trend

Anderson County's library system is now fine free.

On July 1, it joined other library systems around the state and nation that have removed financial barriers on library materials. Among Upstate systems, Spartanburg County also does not impose late fees. Spartanburg made the change last year.

Anderson County will no longer charge fines for materials returned after the due date, with the exception of South Carolina State Park passes and Children's Museum of the Upstate passes. Materials not returned after 60 days will be considered lost and users charged for the cost of the item.

All current unpaid overdue fines are forgiven.

When Anderson's libraries closed to the public last March, they granted amnesty for overdue fines. When its nine branches and bookmobile reopened, they continued to forgive most fees. Conversations to make the policy permanent began this spring under the system's former director Faith Line. After the library Board of Trustees approved the change, new director Annie Sutton implemented it.

"The main factor for us is really improving access to the library for everyone," Anderson County library communications manager Brianna McDonell said. "We just want it to be a more pleasant experience for everyone coming to the library, to not be afraid of coming to the library."

Dropping fines is a growing trend.

On July 1, 2020, Spartanburg County Public Libraries stopped charging late fees on overdue items and extended due dates as an initial response to the pandemic. In mid-summer, Spartanburg County made the change permanent.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"Our hope is that without the pressure of late fees, patrons will be encouraged to utilize our services, returning their items without penalty," Director of Circulation Services Christina Calitri wrote in the Spartanburg system's quarterly magazine.

Pickens County Public Library charges 10 cents daily for late books with other materials potentially incurring different overdue charges. After three months, a book is deemed "lost" and the library system will charge for it.

Director of the Pickens County Library System Stephanie Howard applauded Anderson and all libraries that have moved to fine free or partial fine free models.

"We are definitely investigating this and looking at options for the Pickens County Library System," Howard wrote in an email. "I hope to continue the conversation with our Library Board of Trustees to discuss and develop a fine free model that would work for Pickens County."

Greenville County also charges fines for overdue materials. Late fees vary based on material type. Print and audiovisual materials incur a daily fine of 20 cents. The maximum fine for items returned after the due date is $6.

In June 2018, Charleston County Library System did away with fines on overdue books. On June 1, 2021, the library system removed all fines for non-book related materials, including DVDs, CDs and Chromebooks.

The fine free movement has increased in popularity over the last few years, according to Director of Communications Curtis Rodgers with the Urban Library Council, an association of more than 150 North American public library systems.

Approximately 330 library systems in the United States have implemented fine free policies. ULC tracks public library systems in North America that have adopted variations of fine free policies on a map. The map may not be comprehensive since ULC crowdsources library systems for information about the system going fine free.