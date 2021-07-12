Anderson County 10-year-old receives The Diana Award for helping premature babies

WILLIAMSTON — When Peyton Money was 5 years old, a family member was born prematurely. She wanted to help.

Michelle Money, Peyton’s mother, said she and her husband had to figure out how a kid could help in that situation.

The Money family learned that some premature babies have a faster rate of recovery, and have a higher chance of going home, when they are provided with a stuffed animal. Michelle and Peyton found patterns online to create their own.

The Anderson County 10-year-old and her great grandmother, Dorothy Lockard, 91, have now made more than 500 stuffed octopuses together to send to hospitals in South Carolina and nationwide.

“I got my crochet hook out and started going,” Lockard said.

Peyton’s organization, Octopus for Premies, recently won The Diana Award, which was established in 1999 by a British charitable organization to honor Princess Diana. It is given to those between the ages of 9 and 25 who are making an impact in their communities. On June 28, Peyton and another 300 young people worldwide joined the 49,000 that have been recipients of the award since its creation more than 20 years ago.

“I was so happy because I am the youngest American to win it," Peyton said. "I thought it was awesome, because I was like, 'I'm probably not going to win this because how young I am.' And, sure enough, I did win."

Lockard is happy she gets to help Peyton with the project.

“It's been a godsend for me because I can't do too much," Lockard said. "At least I'm doing something that helps somebody. So, it works out very well."

Lockard was the one who did most of the crocheting at the beginning since Peyton was young when the project started.

“Peyton would help in ways that she could,” Michelle said.

Peyton helps with stuffing and sewing, and loves to pick the yarn colors at the store. She has learned to do more over time. Peyton was also recognized by Gov. Henry McMaster for Octopus for Premies and visited Columbia earlier in June to accept the honor.

Community service is not new for Peyton. At the Haywood Mall Build-a-Bear, she and her friend Delaney make bears at a discounted price and send them to a children’s hospital in Columbia for the winter holiday. Along with others, she helped sew and donate masks during the pandemic. She also collected more than 750 books to give to the Literacy Association in Greenville.

Currently, Peyton and her family are making 25 octopuses to send to a hospital in California.

“I often say I don't know where she came from," Michelle said. "She just shines.”