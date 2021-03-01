Amid statewide surge in teacher turnover, Upstate schools relatively steady

GREENVILLE — Teacher turnover in the Upstate is relatively low compared to the state as a whole, but district leaders in the region are wrestling with a much bigger problem: The pipeline of fresh education majors is drying up.

A recent "critical needs" report from the South Carolina Department of Education has revealed, school by school, where high turnover is a problem in the state. About one in three schools statewide is dealing with high turnover rates. In the five-county, 15-district Upstate region it is one in five schools.

The state calculates teacher turnover rate by looking at average annual turnover across three academic years. In the most recent report, those years stretched from fall 2017 to spring 2020.

When The Post and Courier called officials at three school districts about teacher departures, they provided a slew of reasons that never change: a spouse who is moving, staying home with kids, transferring to another district and going to graduate school.

At schools where turnover is high, a change in principals is typically the biggest factor, they added. Also influencing turnover: Teachers leaving jobs at high-poverty schools as soon as they've "done their time" to get student loans forgiven after three or five years, depending on the subject they teach. Schools are considered high poverty where at least 70 percent of students live in households whose incomes are below certain federal guidelines.

But in every case, the conversations quickly turned to teacher recruitment.

"Our concern is the reduction in people going to school to become teachers," said Lynn Gibbs, executive director for human resources at Greenville County Schools. "We have national numbers and state numbers where it is half or worse than what is was 10 years ago or 15 years ago."

In Anderson School District 4, a six-school district based in Pendleton, the newly appointed superintendent, Dee Christopher, said his human resources team has taken to recruiting nationally. They focus on certain universities which specialize in turning out graduates in high-need programs such as special education, math, and foreign languages.

Greenville County launched its Greenville Alternative Teachers Education (GATE) program in response to shortages, recruiting people without education degrees into an apprenticeship program with extra training and mentoring. Teachers who complete GATE gain a state-approved certification, necessary for teaching in a public-school classroom.

Math and science college graduates are heavily recruited across multiple industries, Gibbs said.

"I think if you are out there in the world and a teacher talks about how hard a job it is, talks about the income, talks about the lack of support, and I'm sitting there as a mathematician, I'm thinking what other options do I have for a career?" Gibbs said.

That's where keeping teachers becomes a greater imperative.

The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement at Winthrop University released a report in mid-December that found nearly 6,000 teachers statewide left their jobs during the 2019-2020 school year, and 2,550 of them spent fewer than five years in the profession.

Gibbs said her human resources team has observed the high retention rates of GATE recruits, and believe the program's emphasis on training and mentoring in the first three years is key. A pilot program under way at 10 schools in Greenville County is introducing GATE-type support for first-year teachers straight out of college to see if that helps.

Just two of Pickens County's 24 schools has seen high turnover. Consistent leadership has been key to holding onto people, said John Eby, spokesman for Pickens County Schools.

"That's a real big thing," Eby said.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Districtwide, Eby said, the district's roughly 60-person administrative team, which includes personnel at headquarters as well as school principals, has lost maybe three people in the past three or four years. The district's superintendent has been there seven years, where most superintendents last three or four years.

Pay, he said, is probably the No. 2 reason people leave. Pickens has a starting salary of around $38,600. Greenville County starts salaries at $40,000, and Eby said his district is working on matching that.

Gibbs agreed that principal changes are one of the best predictors of high turnover rates. Principals, after all, are the hiring managers of teachers.

"Even in a school with traditionally low turnover, if a principal changes and someone is thinking about changing schools, that will push somebody to go ahead and leave," Gibbs said. "They maybe don't want to go through a change and new expectations."

At high-poverty schools, new teachers can work for three years and have their loans forgiven, Gibbs said. For some, this means they are looking to leave after three years. Such a school that also has a new principal is dealt a double blow when it comes to retention and recruitment of teachers. The two schools in Greenville County with the highest turnover rates — Lakeside Middle (27.5 percent) and Alexander Elementary (26.3 percent) — were both high poverty and had new principals.

But some of Greenville County's 37 "high poverty" schools have very low turnover. These include Berea Elementary (7 percent) and Cherrydale Elementary (8.2 percent).

"People don't work for organizations, they work for people," Pickens County's Eby said.

Still, not all turnover is bad, Gibbs said, if a teacher isn't happy or if the fit isn't right.

"For us, what we don't want to see is people leaving the profession because there's such a shortage of candidates," Gibbs said.

Greenville County has a mix of rural and urban schools, high-poverty and middle-class suburban, it has science and math schools and it has arts schools. This mix of opportunities, Gibbs said, helps the district hold on to people. It also has downtown Greenville, which is helpful in recruiting new teachers.

But the challenge is immense: with a faculty count of 5,200, Gibbs hires about 650 new teachers every summer.

Dee Christopher will start his job as superintendent of Pendleton-based Anderson School District 4 on March 1 and inherits a six-school system where the teacher turnover rate at four of them exceeds 20 percent.

He comes from the Fort Mill school district, where growth has exceeded 10 percent every year for the past half decade. Christopher was a principal in Fort Mill and said he's used to hiring a lot of teachers annually.

As he takes over in Pendleton, he said, he plans to take a hard look at recruiting and retention programs with the board as well as pay scales. Data does not show, he said, that teachers leave because they are unhappy with Anderson 4.

But his is a rural school district that attracts a certain kind of teacher, which shrinks the pool, Christopher said.

"It's a family atmosphere in our school district. At the same time we offer big opportunities for our students," Christopher said, adding that he plans to capitalize on partnerships with neighboring districts in Anderson County. "That's kind of a calling card for Anderson 4."