Amid pandemic, Greenville schools superintendent gets 'exemplary' review, contract extension

The superintendent who has led the largest school district in South Carolina through reopening amid a pandemic has earned top marks from Greenville County school board members and a contract extension through 2024.

Burke Royster on Monday morning met with board members to undergo a roughly four-hour performance review.

According to a statement Monday afternoon from schools spokesman Tim Waller, Royster's leadership of the 77,000-student school district was deemed "highly effective" across six categories: instructional leadership, quality personnel, culture of achievement, organizational, operational and resource management, communications and community relationships. Royster, who started with the district as an assistant principal in 1983, has led Greenville County Schools since 2012, according to his district biography.

The Post and Courier has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of Royster's former and revised contracts, including salary and benefits, and a copy of the performance evaluation documents. The school district has said the new contract and evaluation letter will be finalized on Tuesday.

"Both are being typed and signed," Waller wrote in an email.

Monday's statement from the district did not specify how each school board member evaluated the superintendent.

Royster's contract was extended until June 30, 2024, the statement said. The board also amended his contract so that he can keep any unused vacation days.

Royster's performance review comes as several parents running in the Nov. 3 school board election have criticized the hybrid school-attendance model that Royster and his staff masterminded over the summer. Some candidates have called out Royster by name, saying the district needs a change in leadership. Families, they say, should have a five-day attendance option.

Not being in school everyday, critics and supporters alike have said, has been devastating for children learning to read, those with special needs and those whose parents work.

In a prepared statement, school board chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells said 2020 has been "an incredibly difficult time for everyone in education."

The district started the school year with nearly 52,000 "traditional model" students attending classes in person just one day a week, reducing daily attendance so that everyone could maintain a six-foot distance from each other. Students worked from home on district-issued Chromebooks the rest of the week. About 22,500 students opted out of in-person classes entirely and are enrolled in the district's "virtual academy."

Royster has maintained since July that safety measures against the spread of coronavirus, including six-foot distancing, are the district's highest priority, with academics a close second. In recent weeks the district increased attendance to two days a week for all traditional-attendance students and has forged a path toward full, five-day attendance, using plexiglass barriers, for the district's youngest students. The district has also launched full attendance for those with severe learning disabilities and career-center students where social-distancing is not a problem at full attendance.

With each change in policy and easing of attendance restrictions, it has been Royster at a podium outside school district headquarters in downtown Greenville making the announcement personally.

Without carefully implemented precautions, he has said, the district would be placing thousands of older teachers and staff as well as those with underlying health conditions at high risk of serious illness or death. The long-term impact of coronavirus infections on children, he has said, is also not thoroughly understood.

Leventis-Wells said the board appreciates Royster's administrative staff, principals, other leaders and, specifically, teachers, "who have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty." Royster, she said, has been a strong and steady leader through this time.

"We recognize that no one truly understands the number or depth of complex decisions and recommendations this administration has had to make over the past seven months or the difficultly of implementing those decisions in the midst of a pandemic," Leventis-Wells said.