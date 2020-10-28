Almost 90,000 still without power in the Upstate morning after Zeta swept through the area

Many in the Upstate woke up without power Friday morning after the remnants of Hurricane Zeta blew through the region Thursday.
More than 70,000 Duke Power customers in the area were without power as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to the utility's outage map. About 39,000 of those outages are in Greenville County and 10,000 were in Spartanburg County.
In a statement on its outage map, Duke said Zeta caused severe damage in parts of the Upstate and power restoration will be delayed.
About 17,000 Blue Ridge Electric Co-op customer were without power as of Friday morning.
Power outages forced Greenville County Schools to teach all students in the district remotely Friday.
Outages forced some businesses and government agencies to close Thursday, including the Greenville Zoo and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources' Clemson and York offices.
While Zeta had left the area by about midday Thursday, flooding lingered in parts of the county that afternoon and, with the soil saturated and some strong winds still expected, tree falls were still possible.
The storm downed 80 trees in Greenville between 7 a.m. and noon Thursday, according to a statement from the city, and knocked out power to 15 intersections with traffic lights, which are now running on generators. There are 75 city employees assigned to storm cleanup.