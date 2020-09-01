After protest and failed lawsuit, Greenville County Council agrees to hear from the public

Months after Greenville County Council decided to remove open public comments from its meetings when it started holding its monthly council meetings online, Chairman Butch Kirven announced Tuesday that the council would hold a meeting online specifically to hear from residents next Wednesday.

Kirven made the announcement during a portion of the council’s regular monthly meeting reserved for comments from council members. No vote was taken.

The virtual public hearing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. To speak, residents must notify the Clerk-to-Council at least 24 hours before the meeting. They will receive an invitation to join the virtual meeting and will have three minutes to speak.

To sign up to speak, residents must email rmccaskill@greenvillecounty.org and include their name, address, email address and telephone number.

The purpose of the public session, Kirven said, was to hear from any county resident about issues over which the county has authority.

At first, Kirven said the virtual meeting would last until the conclusion of speakers or until 5 p.m., whichever came first.

Councilman Dan Tripp asked why it couldn’t be longer than an hour.

“Could we not go longer than that if we needed to?” Tripp asked. “I know there’s some pent up demand for our ears and I’m in favor of giving it to them.”

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Kirven said the council could stretch the time if needed since it was a meeting dedicated to hearing from the public.

He said the council had removed open public comment from its meetings when meetings shifted online in March because the council needed to ensure it could “get our required business matters taken care while we learned to use the remote platform under COVID conditions.”

It was always meant to be a temporary change, he told The Post and Courier.

“This Council has adapted really well to the remote format while engaging and receiving many citizen comments on all action and agenda items at every meeting,” Kirven said. “I look forward to hearing what folks have to say next week.”

The issue gradually gained steam as council extended it's online-only meetings into the fall, along with the restriction on open public comment.

A group of Tea Party activists protested outside County Square during the council’s virtual meeting in August. The same group protested in person again Tuesday night. Councilman Lynn Ballard, who has called for meetings to be held in person again, joined Tuesday’s online meeting from his seat in the council chambers.

County Council also faced a challenge to its ban on open public comments through an open meetings lawsuit by a Greenville woman. The lawsuit, which a judge ruled against this week, sought to reopen meetings for unrestricted public comment, citing the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Residents critical of meetings closed to public comment of non-agenda items said the council hadn’t heard openly about its response to the pandemic, its lack of discussion about a mask ordinance, how it decided to spend its $91 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, or about the ongoing conversation taking place across the country regarding issues of race and policing.

On Tuesday, Kirven also used his speaking time to remind citizens that, as of Tuesday, there were 12,132 positive coronavirus cases in Greenville County, “which is 2.3 times the population of the city of Travelers Rest.”