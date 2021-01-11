After a crowded downtown bar concert, city of Clemson warns of possible business closures

CLEMSON — The Clemson Police Department and university police are investigating images circulated over the weekend depicting a crowd, many without masks, packed inside a downtown bar for a concert.

The city has warned downtown businesses they could ultimately be forced to close if social-distancing regulations required by the state and city orders aren't observed, Mayor Robert Halfacre said.

The mayor took to Facebook on Sunday to address what he said was concern over Friday night "activities" that have caused "a high level of concern" as students return for the spring semester and COVID-19 cases in the Upstate reach record levels.

The post was in response to residents alarmed at images of mostly young attendees of a concert at downtown's Study Hall Kitchen & Bar.

The mayor said the issue is considered "a legal matter" and that he could not discuss the issue more specifically.

The police department on Monday said in a statement that a review of photos and videos on social media "showed what appeared to be an unlawful gathering that was a risk to public health and safety."

The images on social media have since been deleted.

There were no citations or arrests related to the gathering, the department said.

On Saturday, police issued a notice to all establishments that such gatherings are a violation of Gov. Henry McMaster's emergency orders to stop the spread of coronavirus. The city also has in place a mandatory mask ordinance.

On Facebook, the mayor said that the city is "letting businesses know that if it is determined they are operating in an unsafe manner, they will be asked to disperse the crowd. Their business will be closed if they do not comply."

Clemson University Provost Bob Jones said in a statement Monday the school is working with the city to "take various actions and levy sanctions where appropriate with an aim to halt activities of this nature in the future."

The Post and Courier has reached out to Study Hall for a response.

Last week, the White House COVID-19 Task Force released data that shows the Greenville metropolitan statistical area, which includes Clemson, has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the nation among areas with 250,000 to 1 million residents.

The police department said in its statement that it will rely on the governor's order that allows law enforcement to disperse a crowd of three or more on public, semipublic and private property if an official deems such a gathering a public health risk.

Law enforcement can issue an order to disperse, and if within a reasonable period of time anyone refuses to or impedes the order, they can be subject to arrest, the department said.

While the city has a mask ordinance in place, the department said, it has also suspended rules that restrict open containers of alcohol outdoors to allow establishments to expand service area to promote more distance.

In addition, the city has a social host ordinance that mandates prior approval before hosting a gathering outside of a business.

In his statement, Jones said that the university will increase its existing communications regarding responsible behaviors, both to students and the general public.